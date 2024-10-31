Advertisement
I Tested Bon Charge's Max Red Light Therapy Device For 2 Weeks – My Honest Take
My 56-year-old mom started raving about red light therapy years ago, when she became obsessed with the red light booth at her local spa. She refused to miss a single session, swearing she could feel the difference in her body.
I was skeptical. Despite knowing the countless science-backed benefits of red light—glowing skin1, faster recovery, better sleep—I doubted she could tell the difference of a few days without her 20-minute red light session.
Fast forward to present day, and I officially owe my mom an apology. I'd been using Bon Charge's new Max Red Light Therapy Device for daily two weeks ahead of a big trip abroad. And after just one week without the device, I could tell the difference in my body (and it wasn't just jet lag).
Here's why I can't wait to get back to my beloved red light panel—and dread the day when we'll have to part again.
What is Bon Charge?
Bon Charge is a longevity company that creates biohacking essentials, like infrared sauna blankets, PEMF mats, and red light LED masks. Launched in 2017, the company offers a wide range of products that span beauty, sleep, and recovery.
Along with a wide range of red and near-infrared light products, the company offers blue-light-blocking glasses, EMF protection devices, and cold therapy devices.
At mindbodygreen, we previously reviewed a handful of Bon Charge products, such as:
My longevity routine before adding full-body red light
At this point, I'd consider my longevity routine pretty stacked when it comes to biohacking tech. I use my PEMF mat, compression boots, red light LED mask, and portable infrared sauna about three times per week each.
All of my lamps have Bon Charge's full-spectrum light bulbs (which I prefer to overhead lighting) to reduce blue light exposure at nighttime, and I track my stats using Oura and Whoop. And yes, I even have a cold plunge tub in my backyard.
Despite this lengthy (and perhaps excessive) routine, I still didn't have a full-body red light panel. It seemed like a small oversight in my setup—which likely reflects the higher price point of a quality red light panel.
So when Bon Charge offered up a sample of its new Max Red Light Therapy Device, I jumped at the chance to see how red light panel could add to my routine.
The benefits of red & near-infrared light
Most people only think about red light therapy, also referred to as red light LED therapy, as a skin longevity tool. This tech works around the concept of photobiomodulation2.
While we're still trying to understand exactly how photobiomodulation works, we know that specific light wave lengthens can activate different parts of our cells.
"Studies seem to show that light acts on the mitochondria of cells, which leads to increased production of different factors that increase the proteins and factors that allow cells to communicate," board-certified dermatologist Erum Ilyas, M.D., MBE, FAAD, previously told mindbodygreen.
Increased communication allows cells to work more effectively—which is key to red light's positive impact on your skin.
Benefits of red light
- Acne: Patients with mild to moderate acne received red light therapy in two wavelengths, and the lower wavelength significantly reduced acne lesions3.
- Skin Aging: Patients receiving red light therapy on their face 2x per week experienced improved skin complexion1, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).
- Psoriasis: A 2017 research review found red light therapy can help improve the appearance of plaque psoriasis4.
- Scar Reduction: Scars become thicker due to excess collagen production, which red light has the potential to reduce5.
The only issue? Red light wavelengths, between 620 to 750 nm, can't penetrate the skin as deeply as needed to unlock the other benefits of light therapy. Enter: Near-infrared light.
Invisible to the human eye, near-infrared light falls on the spectrum between 810 to 850 nm and can be felt as heat. When added to red light therapy, it unlocks a host of other science-backed perks.
Benefits of near-infrared light
- Inflammation: Near-infrared light can boost circulation to reduce the negative impacts of inflammation6.
- Enhancing performance: Photobiomodulation on soccer plays before running decreased exercise-induced oxidative stress to enhance athletic performance7.
- Recovery: Near-infrared treatments on student athletes significantly reduced the time needed before they could return to play after an injury.
Note: Early research suggests there could be a link between a perceived feeling of better sleep and relaxation8 and near-infrared light, however more research is needed.
What makes Bon Charge's Red Light Device unique
When choosing a quality red light panel, it's important to pay attention to the number of LED bulbs, irradiance (or strength) of the light, and the specific wavelengths offered by the device.
You'll find that brands aren't always forthcoming with this information, especially irradiance. However this info for the Bon Charge's Max Red Light Therapy Device is available right on the PDP.
- Wavelengths: 660 nm Red, 850 nm Near Infrared
- LED bulbs: 200 bulbs
- Irradiance: >142mw/cm2
It's important to note that the Bon Charge panel does release some EMFs between 0.1-0.05uT. However the World Health Organization9 considers exposure below 100uT to be low (which is backed by animal research).
What happened after using Bon Charge's Max Red Light Device
The very first time I plugged in my Bon Charge's Max Red Light Therapy Device, I was overwhelmed by how bright the panel made my room. It was late at night, and the entire space was illuminated in a red glow.
I made the mistake of looking at the panel directly without the goggles and my vision went blue for nearly four minutes—similar to when you wear a red light LED mask for 15 minutes. I immediately knew this light was intense.
My preferred set-up was placing the light on my spare bed and sitting in a meditative pose in front of it. This allowed me to avoid anchoring the light over my bedroom door (which would've added 15 minutes to my non-existent set-up time).
After my first 10-minute session, I felt instantly calmer. My body was more relaxed, and I was excited to see how well the light would minimize the appearance of sun spots after a summer spent outdoors.
Knowing the device could take up to four weeks to unlock its full range of benefits, I paid closer attention to my sleep, recovery, and overall inflammation. I expected the changes to be subtle, accumulating over time.
However, I didn't realize what a difference the device has made until I left on vacation. The increased energy and better sleep I clocked with my red light panel evaporated overnight. The subtle glow along my décolletage and arms disappeared. I felt drained.
While I initially chalked it up to jetlag, my sleep regulated and I still felt less energized than normal (despite consuming an abundance of quality fruit and veggies and clocking lots of steps).
What's more, I missed the zen state that my nightly red light session put me into, and I started counting down the days until I could have another session with my panel (four to be exact!).
- The red light panel also has near-infrared light. This boosts the benefits of my daily red light therapy session to include better recovery and reduced inflammation, along with improved skin health.
- The bulbs are powerful with an impressive 142mw/cm2 radiance (though it's important to remember you're likely sitting at least 12 inches away).
- The panel only weighs 15 pounds, so I can move it around the room to my preferred location (and store under the bed when not in use).
- The bulbs are flicker-free so there's no annoying flashing (though you should be wearing goggles anyways!).
- Despite the intense bright light, it only uses 1,000 watts of energy, which is about the same as a coffee maker
- I wish there was an option to put the light on wheels (rather than having to hang it on the door or wall for a permanent setup).
The takeaway
I couldn't understand why people were so obsessed with full body red light therapy until I got the opportunity to test it myself. Daily sessions with the Bon Charge's Max Red Light Therapy Device left me calmer, less inflamed, and more energized with a glow that I can only attribute to the red light panel. And while I've been separated from the device for almost two weeks, I can't wait to get back home to return to my daily sessions.
