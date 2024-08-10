Advertisement
I Tested The Bon Charge Mini Red Light — My Honest Review + Who Should Try It
Many well-being trends are more buzz than benefit, but there’s one that I’ll stand behind for the rest of my days: LED therapy. Since adding red light tools to my routine consistently, I’ve experienced healthier skin, faster muscle recovery, less joint pain, and better sleep.
And while you’d rack up a hefty bill if you ordered all my go-to LED products at once, I recently got my hands on a new handheld device that brings my favorite red light perks into one versatile tool.
Here’s why I’m dubbing the Bon Charge Mini Red Light Device a must-have for biohackers on a budget (or those of us who love to travel).
My journey with red light therapy
I started using LED tools about two years ago, and the results were noticeable almost immediately. Within a few weeks of using my red light wand and mask, people started asking me what had changed in my skin care routine—and when I’m consistent with the practice I genuinely feel like my skin is aging in reverse.
When I widened my LED testing pool to infrared sauna blankets and PEMF mats, the rest of my body started feeling the benefits. My sore muscles bounce back quicker after workouts, and I feel relaxed and refreshed each time I use them. Plus, my HRV skyrockets with every session.
My most recent foray in the space was red light for sleep, and I’d venture to say it’s been the most surprising one yet. Not only are the results evident in my Oura scores, but I feel so much more rested when I use red light therapy before bed.
How I tested the Bon Charge Mini Red Light
As much as I love all my existing red devices, I can’t ignore the amount of time each individual product adds to my routine (or the space they take up in my tiny New York City apartment). I had been dying to get my hands on a portable red light device that would offer more versatility, and my prayers were answered with the Bon Charge Mini Red Light.
I spent the past two weeks testing this handheld light and I’m shocked by how many use cases I’ve found for it already.
At night I place the light on my bedside table a few minutes before I’m ready to go to sleep, allowing it to wind down my body and prep me for a more restorative rest. In the mornings I spend 10 minutes letting my face soak in the benefits of the red and near-infrared light while I organized my inbox—and I’ve even started directing it toward my scalp for hair growth benefits.
Throughout the day I’ll use it for certain parts of my body that need a little extra help in the recovery department. As I’m typing this, the device is sitting next to me, directed at my achy lower back for targeted relief.
What I love about the Bon Charge Mini Red Light
The design
The Bon Charge Mini Red Light is small and compact (5.9” x 2.7”), but this thing is powerful. The device combines 660 nanometer red light and 850 nanometer near-infrared light, which can be used individually or together. It has a high irradiance (>100mw/cm2), with 12 flicker-free LED bulbs (six red and six near-infrared)—and I was actually shocked by how bright the red light setting is with just six bulbs!
I expected the battery life to be subpar, considering the size of the box and the brightness, but it seems to last forever. The brand notes that the total battery life is 5,000 hours (!) and it takes two hours to gain a full charge with the USB charger.
The ease of use
This light couldn’t be easier to use. There are three buttons on the top: one for red light, one for near-infrared light, and a third to show the device's remaining battery life.
You’ll simply click the button corresponding to the light you want to use, and click it again when you’re finished.
The versatility
I certainly wouldn’t say this light has rendered my other devices useless (I still use them quite often, actually!), but I will say the mini red light has opened up the door for me to streamline my routine when needed. I love that I can now use the same device for pain relief, muscle recovery, skin care, hair growth, and better sleep.
It’s also allowed me to reap the benefits of red light while multitasking throughout the day, adding little-to-no time to my routine. Science-backed skin treatments while I answer emails? Sign me up!
The portability
As much as I’d love to chill out in my sauna blanket or on my PEMF mat while I’m on vacation, these items will never be able to fit in my carryon. This little red light box, however, is the ultimate travel companion.
The handheld device is very lightweight, plus it comes with a hardcover zip-up carrying case that makes it super easy to store at home or toss in my luggage. Considering how much the device has helped ease my pain and sore muscles and the impact it has on my sleep, you better believe I’ll be bringing this light with me on all my upcoming trips.
The results
As you may have gathered, I’ve felt (and seen!) some pretty substantial results in my two weeks testing the Bon Charge Mini Red Light. Since I was already using red light regularly in my routine, I don’t have stark before and after photos to show you of the beauty benefits—but I will say I’m seeing the same skin health perks as I do with my favorite red light mask.
I feel the pain relief and muscle recovery benefits every time I use the light (daily), and my Oura sleep and readiness scores have been incredible!
The best part? There’s research to back my red light success:
- Studies show red light therapy can improve skin complexion1, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density; significantly reduced acne lesions2; improve the appearance of plaque psoriasis3; and reduce scarring.
- Infrared light has been linked with speedier recovery4 and pain relief5.
- Research shows light can significantly affect your circadian rhythm, sleep, and mood6, and low-intensity red light (630 nanometers) promotes natural melatonin production 7to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up more rested8.
- One study found that women who used red light therapy at 650 nm every other day for 17 weeks experienced a 51% increase in hair density9.
What I'd change about the light
I don’t say this often (read: ever), but this little light box is a home run—and to put things in perspective, I test longevity products for a living.
There is only one thing I’d tweak to make the mini red light even better: I wish there was a timer feature. I’ve been manually turning the device off right before I fall asleep, but it would be nice to be able to set it and forget it.
Who should buy the Bon Charge Mini Red Light
Like I said, this is the best LED tool for biohackers on a budget. The versatile device costs less than most of my favorite longevity products and offers all my favorite benefits of red and near-infrared light (without taking precious time out of my routine).
If you’ve been curious about red light tools but haven’t been sure where to begin, the Bon Charge Mini is an awesome place to start. It’s also a great pick for my fellow light-obsessed guys and gals who want something portable to take on the road.
Who shouldn't buy the light
If you don’t have $299 in your budget for a longevity tool, or you don’t plan to be consistent with it, I wouldn’t recommend getting the Bon Charge Mini Red Light.
Additionally, if you’re looking for something a bit more intense (e.g. more coverage or other technology built in), I’d recommend the brand’s sauna blanket, PEMF mat, or the Max Red Light Therapy Device—which is now on the top on my wish list.
The takeaway
The Bon Charge Mini Red Light Therapy Device is still an investment at $299, but it’s truly the biggest bang for your buck in the red light space. Whether you’re new to red light and want to test the benefits or you’re looking for a more versatile and portable tool for everyday use, I’m calling this one a must-have for my felling longevity pursuers.
