This Device Is Like A Red Light Mask & Microcurrent Device In One (& It's Less Than $100)
I've tried just about every type of skin care tool you could think of—lasers, LED masks, microcurrent, gua sha, and more. But if I could only pick one of these treatments, it would be a red light wand.
The lightweight, portable devices are surprisingly effective for their small size, and I find them so easy to incorporate in my routine (a must if you want results from red light). Which leads me to my current obsession: Bon Charge's Red Light Face Wand
The at-home tool uses science-backed wavelengths of red and near infrared light to give my skin an instant glow, making my whole face appear brighter and more awake. Plus, I love knowing I’m improving my skin’s longevity every time that I use it.
The best part? Most LED devices come with a hefty price tag, but this wand is only $99 (and even less with our exclusive discount code MINDBODYGREEN). Keep reading to learn why I'm convinced this is a must-have skin care device.
What I swear by red light therapy
Like I said, this isn't my first rodeo in the LED space. I started using red light devices nearly two years ago and I swear my skin looks like it's aging backwards.
Prior to starting red light therapy, I dealt with redness, discoloration, and generally dull complexion. Now my skin looks brighter and plumper, with a natural glow and less visible fine lines after months of regular treatments.
The science-backed benefits of red light therapy
You don't have to take my word for it—research backs my claims when it comes to the benefits of red light.
- Skin Aging: Red light therapy can improve skin complexion1, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).
- Acne: Red light significantly reduced acne lesion2 for those with mild to moderate acne.
- Psoriasis: Red light helped improve the appearance of plaque psoriasis3.
- Scar Reduction: Red light has the potential to reduce4 excess collagen production, which encourages scaring.
What makes Bon Charge's Red Light Wand stand out
The Bon Charge Red Light Wand offers both 630 nm red light—a wavelength that has been shown to significantly reduce acne lesions2—and near-infrared light, which research suggests can promote younger-looking skin1.
Along with red light therapy, the warming wand vibrates. This adds a gentle, soothing massage sensation to every 10-minute treatment. What's more, there's subtle microcurrent technology that immediately contours and lifts the skin.
Despite packing so many different technical aspects into one device, the wand weighs less than 1.3 ounces. Although I'm a big fan of red light masks (Bon Charge makes these, too!), you really can't beat the portability of this compact tool.
- Wavelengths: 630 nm Red, 850 nm Near Infrared
- Charge Time: 2 hours
- Material: Aluminum/ Alloy
How I used Bon Charge's Red Light Wand
I'll admit: I'm not the best at adding new steps to my skin care routine—but this wand fits in seamlessly. I've been keeping it right on my bedside table as a reminder, and I love that each session only takes five to ten minutes.
On the inside of the box, you'll find a QR code to scan for step-by-step instructions. I found the device was fairly self-explanatory. The wand turns on automatically when in contact with the skin and stays on for up to 10 minutes.
I typically do about five passes over each area, with my full face taking less than ten minutes. I prefer to complete each pass in an upward motion to ensure I'm really taking advantage of the microcurrent technology.
Pro tip: I've been using red light wands for a while now and have found that moisture helps the wand to glide across the skin. I would recommend adding a serum or spritzing your face with water prior to using the wand.
My results with Bon Charge's Red Light Wand
Sure, the small size and ease of use makes this wand a hit, but it wouldn't have become a staple in my routine if I didn't see the results. I saw a difference in my complexion even after one use—and I know with continued use the results will be even better.
And if you're questioning red light's speedy impact, take it from experts: "A brighter and more radiant complexion is achieved after just one session," master esthetician Sarah Akra previously told mindbodygreen. "But completing multiple sessions will yield greater results over time."
A few small things I'd change
No skin care tool is perfect, and there are a few tweaks I'd make to the Bon Charge wand. If I'm being nit-picky (I always am), I'd love for it to come with a small pouch. The device is incredibly portable as is, but I don't love the idea of just tossing it in my travel back without any protection around it.
I also wish there was an on and off switch. As it is, the device automatically turns on when in contact with your skin, but it can be a bit finicky at times and I'd prefer to be able to just turn it on and off on my own.
The takeaway
It's not often I find a skin care device that's a true slam dunk, but the Bon Charge Red Light Face Wand impressed me from my very first use.
Over the past week of testing, it's become a non-negotiable part of my routine—and I'm already seeing the results.
I love that it packs the double punch of a quick glow up and long term benefits, and I'd recommend it to anyone who wants to promote healthier, younger looking skin. Plus, it's currently 15% off with code MINDBODYGREEN.
