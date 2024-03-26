For the past three months, I have used the LYMA Laser almost every day. There were exceptions here and there (the long weekend to celebrate a friend’s bachelorette and a few nights when I got home too late to commit to a session), but for the most part—I was diligent. I wanted to give the laser a real shot.

Cooke explained that the official protocol is 15 minutes each side, doing the routine I described above—but she also told me that I could really make my own routine.

Most nights I split it into thirds, rather than halves. The routine was as follows: 10 minutes on my forehead, and 10 minutes on each cheek and lower half of the face.

When I had more time to spare, I’d spot treat around the eyes, paying special attention to the crows feet area and my dark circles. Then if I really wanted to go all-in, I’d give some extra love to the marionette lines forming around my mouth.

The sensation itself feels like nothing. I thought for sure I’d feel a subtle warming or even a tingle at the least, but it’s the most benign experience imaginable. The most “painful” part of the entire ordeal is having to hold the thing up to your skin for 30 minutes a day.

Speaking of: This is not a hands-free device, so multitasking can be a challenge. I tried doing it while working (failed, as I can’t type with one hand), cooking (failed once I realized I needed to chop something), and reading (much easier, but still kind of annoying when you need to turn the page). So I used it as an excuse to watch some TV or listen to a podcast (notice my headphones are in the below photo).

But I will say that once I got into the habit of it, it wasn’t that difficult to fit it in. Now when I sit on the sofa and turn on my favorite show, I grab it almost instinctively. It’s found a semi-permanent place on my coffee table for ease.

As diligent as I was, I must admit that I did skip some days here-and-there. But Cooke assured me that it wasn’t setting me back too far: “Skipping a day doesn't undo all of your hard work. But using it consistently and daily—just as with any kind skincare product or device—is really crucial in order to see the best result.”