The beauty industry is obsessed with regeneration—especially as of late, thanks to advancements in regenerative medicine and the longevity sciences. Countless new serums, creams, and treatments market the promise of regeneration, if you just slather on this magic goop of course. And we slather on these formulas in the hopes they can make our skin stronger, firmer, brighter, and more vibrant. I’m not discounting these claims—in fact, I use many of these advanced formulas in my own routine. Not only do I believe in their promise, I see the results.