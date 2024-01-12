Advertisement
How To Strengthen Skin From The Inside Out This Year
The beauty industry is obsessed with regeneration—especially as of late, thanks to advancements in regenerative medicine and the longevity sciences. Countless new serums, creams, and treatments market the promise of regeneration, if you just slather on this magic goop of course. And we slather on these formulas in the hopes they can make our skin stronger, firmer, brighter, and more vibrant. I’m not discounting these claims—in fact, I use many of these advanced formulas in my own routine. Not only do I believe in their promise, I see the results.
But it’s important to remember that the act of regeneration means the body needs to have the appropriate building blocks in the first place. Regeneration cannot simply be an external endeavor—you need to go internal as well. "You need to give your body the raw materials to regenerate,” says board-certified holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway.
So here’s exactly how to build strong skin from the inside out.
Why strong skin starts on the inside
How do you build strong skin? Actually, let’s simplify it even further: How do you build skin itself? The skin is a complex, dynamic organ1—one that interacts with almost all other systems of the body, is made up of several layers, and has many vital functions.
The outermost layer—called the stratum corneum2 of the epidermis—is what we think of when we picture “skin.” It’s made up of sheets of keratin, the top layer of which is mostly dead. The skin is in a constant cycle of pushing these cells higher to the surface, where they harden and eventually flake off. Keratin is not the only thing in the epidermis, however, as it also contains an assortment of lipids, minerals, microbes, enzymes, antimicrobial peptides, and antioxidants.
Below the epidermis is the dermis, which is where the structural proteins live. Collagen and elastin make up the majority of this layer. It’s what makes our skin firm, bouncy, and supple when we’re young. And on the flip side, what causes sagging and loss of firmness as we get older and lose collagen.
But the skin does not function in isolation. It wraps around and interacts with muscles, lymph fluid, fat layers, and of course bone—all of which influence its outward appearance. “It's about facial balance, the position of things,” aesthetic rejuvenation specialist Lisa Goodman, MPAS, founder of GoodSkin Clinics, told me during a past conversation on my podcast Clean Beauty School.
For example, muscle balance and composition can lead to asymmetries, which worsen with age3. And bone loss can lead to skin sagging, worsening under eye eye circles, and jowling along the jawline.
So when we think about facial regeneration—especially within the context of aging—we cannot simply think about the surface.
Your “Stronger Together” Plan
While we’re still learning about the best ways to support facial rejuvenation and the skin ecosystem as a whole—these are the best habits to put in place now.
Set a strong base
Our daily habits matter, especially within the context of creating a strong foundation for the skin. And to understand how lifestyle influences our overall appearance, we turn to the growing field of lifestyle dermatology4.
Here, some of the most important considerations to support strong skin internally.
- Adequate protein (amino acid) consumption: Proteins are made up of amino acids, so in order for the body to have a plentiful supply of these building blocks we need to eat enough protein. A good rule of thumb is this: most active women will want to consume 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Most of the experts we regularly work with suggest aiming for a goal of around 100 grams of protein per day. “For most women, 100 to 120 grams is a really good starting point,” Hanway says.
- Robust assortment of antioxidants and lipids: A robust, healthy diet should incorporate a wide variety of antioxidants and healthy fats. Healthy fats can help regenerate the skin’s lipid layer. Antioxidant consumption neutralizes free radical damage, a leading cause of collagen loss, skin barrier dysfunction, and premature aging.
- Prioritize muscle strength: Muscle strength can help keep skin healthy and strong. In fact, research shows that resistance training in particular has been linked to skin firmness5.
- Be conscious about balance and posture: As asymmetries influence our appearance, and worsen with time, it’s important to think about muscle balance. Where we hold pressure and how we hold our bodies (a.k.a. posture) can influence this tremendously. So it's important to release tension. In fact, facial massages have been shown to reduce tension, improve circulation to the skin, and support overall skin health6.
- Be mindful of bone health: For healthy bones—something we certainly can’t address with topical treatments—we have to look to vitamin D, consume enough calcium, and encourage a healthy microbiome.
- Reduce internal inflammation: Given chronic inflammation can negatively impact all of the above, it’s important to keep it in check: Quit smoking, reduce your exposure to UV radiation, eat a low-inflammatory diet, prioritize sleep, and find stress management practices you can stick with.
Level up
Once the foundation is in place, there are exciting developments in the world of regenerative medicine to capitalize on.
- Microcurrents: Muscular health can be addressed with some beauty tools, such as microcurrents. Microcurrent devices are tools that emit low (micro) levels of electrical currents that stimulate muscles, improve strength, and promote ATP production in the cells, which encourages overall increased cellular energy.
- PRP & PRF: Platelet rich fibrin7 (PRF) is basically platelet rich plasma 2.0. Like PRP, the treatment uses your own blood to help regenerate the skin naturally. But rather than using platelets, it uses a protein matrix called fibrin that has a high concentration of white blood cells, protein, and stem cell growth factors. These stimulate natural healing in the skin, resulting in improved texture, fine lines, and overall complexion.
- Stem cells & exosome therapy: These treatments can harness the power of your cells and DNA to encourage certain outcomes. For example, Exosome therapy8 uses what are called extracellular vesicles (EcVs) and are found in all living cells. These can be used to improve collagen production. As for stem cells, there’s a whole host of potential use cases, from bone regeneration9 to hair growth10 to improved wound healing11.
These treatments, and the future of beauty as a whole, may seem quite high-tech and borderline sci-fi—but really, the best approaches to skin health are ones we’ve known to be true for centuries. Eat well. Build balanced muscles. Nurture strong bones. Manage inflammation. All of these elements will contribute to healthier, stronger, more vibrant skin as you age.
