For example, as Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon Ben Talei, M.D. explains, one specific type of calcified filler called Radiesse, which is a boney paste. When placed correctly, it doesn’t cause a problem—but what some practitioners do is inject it just under the skin, rather than in deeper layers on the bone. Talei explains they do this because it’s believed to induce collagen production. However, as Talei explained to me, this is not the kind of collagen you want, as it’s in fact scar tissue. So, it may smooth over the skin temporarily, but in the long run, it’s creating unhealthy, rigid dermal layers underneath.