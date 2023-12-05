“The most visual way of practicing longevity is through the skin. It's the largest organ and it's an organ that’s influenced by everything. And longevity really applies to every organ in your body, right? You can't really address only one organ and then not the other one,” says Russak. “But it's also on the outside. So it's very, very visual. By improving longevity, we can visually see it in front of our eyes pretty quickly, sometimes within two to three weeks.”