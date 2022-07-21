Again, this is a mildly invasive procedure, so you should be well aware of the risks before booking a treatment. First thing’s first: The procedure can be uncomfortable, notes Zeichner, especially during the microneedling step. You are creating tiny puncture wounds, after all, which might not be the most lovely sensation. Your doctor or esthetician may even apply a topical numbing cream before the treatment, depending on your pain tolerance.

As we mentioned, your skin may also appear red and swollen after the fact. According to Coppola, you may even feel itchy or see some small scabbing. “It is important not to pick at this—just continue to apply the aftercare balm as prescribed by your provider,” she says (more on that later). “If the flaking and irritation persists, you should call your provider.”

Although, you might want to steer clear of vampire facials (or microneedling in general) if you have any skin infections, sores, rashes, or open wounds. Those with active acne or sensitive skin conditions like eczema and rosacea might also want to avoid this treatment for the time being. If you’re unsure whether or not you would make a good candidate, we suggest you speak with a doctor before booking.

Finally: Please avoid at-home devices. Vampire facials should always be done in a professional setting, and “make sure the facility is using an approved device, such as the SkinPen, with a disposable tip to avoid cross-contamination,” says Coppola.