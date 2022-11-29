So why the sudden buzz around biotech? “Now, people are realizing the benefits and using fermentation on a larger scale,” Koestline adds.

To be clear: These ingredients still come from plants—well, at least from their cells. Think of them as the “next generation” of naturals manufactured with modern biotechnology methods (like cell cultures), which often makes them more effective than their agriculture counterparts. “Biotechnology can provide more highly concentrated bio-actives into a formulation, thereby increasing the efficacy of a skin care product,” says Barb Paldus, Ph.D., founder of Codex Labs. “The concentration can be up to 100 times from a typical natural extract.”

For example, Acaderma’s Oasis Barrier Booster Serum calls upon an exclusive kinkeliba tea extract (which typically grows in sub-Saharan Africa) that’s 20% more effective than resveratrol and boasts higher antioxidant levels than green tea. “We use TLC (thin-layer chromatography) profiling, column chromatography, and supercritical fluid extraction technologies to identify each compound and concentrate the target fraction with the most potent efficacy to 100x,” cosmetic chemist and founder of Acaderma Shuting Hu, Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen. “This process makes this extract more potent than a raw extract, and there is zero waste generated.”

And those fermented extracts we mentioned up top? According to Koestline, they contain a smaller molecular weight of proteins, peptides, and amino acids, which means they can penetrate deeper and more rapidly into the skin1 . “People are also looking into microalgae, and they've been able to discover all these new actives and peptides that we didn't even know existed,” Koestline adds. For instance, the tetraselmis chui algae extract used in the new Codex Labs Shaant Collection (which was developed using biotechnology) has been shown to regulate sebum without compromising the skin barrier and even protect against photoaging2 .

Not to mention, formulators can easily replicate those potent, high-quality ingredients and standardize each product on a mass scale, all under a controlled, safe environment without the need for pesticides or other environmental hazards. “When you have something that is lab-derived instead of agriculturally-derived, you are able to maintain purity,” adds Koestline. That alone makes biotech the future of “clean” beauty.