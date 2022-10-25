Now, for the main event, you’ll want to use a blow-dryer. Before even thinking about picking up a hot tool, make sure to give your damp hair a good spritz with heat protectant (find our favorites here). Then separate your hair into sections: The specific number of sections will depend on how much hair you have, but if volume is your goal, taking relatively larger sections of hair will offer more bounce (smaller, concentrated sections tend to lay flatter).

"I like starting with three sections—one on each side at each temple and one in the front," Dickey previously told mbg about blow-drying hair. You can also add a fourth section at the crown and perhaps one or two extra in the back if needed. Matos prefers using a boar bristle round brush for the blow-dry, as it can create more tension (and, therefore, lift) while preventing breakage.

If you’d like to stick to an air-dry, that’s perfectly fine—feel free to skip this step and head straight for the setting tip below.