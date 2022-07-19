Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

And if you're dealing with increased shedding (a very common hair care concern), select a shampoo specifically geared toward thinning hair. Not sure what ingredients to look for or where to start? Here, find our prized recommendations.

You may have heard once or twice that healthy hair starts in the shower. Well, allow us to hit the point home: A quality wash can elevate basically any hair goal you have. Looking for smooth locks with minimal frizz? Look for hydrating ingredients that coat each strand and add some slip. Gunning for extra volume? Opt for an airy, clarifying formula that dissolves buildup and grime.

Do shampoos for thinning hair work?

Your shampoo can help encourage fullness in a few ways: First, a clean scalp is imperative for hair growth since too much buildup (via oil, grime, or styling products) can suffocate the follicle root and create scalp inflammation—and too much inflammation over time can limit growth and eventually lead to shedding.

Take it from Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Mudgil Dermatology: "If buildup is really extreme, it can even pull the hair down because there's so much inflammation around the hair follicle," he previously told mbg. You don't want to completely strip the scalp of moisture, though, so cleansing with gentle, sulfate-free washes is key.

As you gently scrub in your shampoo, you also stimulate the scalp, which can help encourage growth. "While shampooing, massage the scalp to increase the flow of blood, relieve stress, and stimulate hair follicles. It's a win-win!" says hairstylist Miko Branch. In fact, regular scalp massages have been shown to increase hair fullness in small studies, and in some self-reported cases, individuals who gave themselves daily scalp massages, over the course of months, saw hair loss stabilization or regrowth.

Finally, these shampoos come with naturally derived ingredients to help further stimulate the scalp (rosemary oil, lavender oil, and the like) or antioxidants to help combat free radicals from UV rays or pollution. Plenty of shampoos even feature the same ingredients found in your favorite hair growth serums—they just come with a shorter contact time, since these products are meant to be washed out.