These Are The Best Natural Hair Styling Products On The Market Right Now

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
April 22, 2019

When it comes to making more environmentally and health-conscious choices for your beauty regimen, hair care is arguably the most difficult nut to crack. Skin care, makeup, fragrances, and even shampoos and conditioners have come a long way since the early days of green beauty, and the hair-styling category has finally laid claim to the clean, green updates the others have enjoyed. Brands are employing ingredients that are purportedly better for our health and the environment, including silicone and SLS (sodium laurel sulfate, also known as detergent) alternatives, and finally designing formulations that go beyond hair oil. Here are the best detanglers, styling balms, leave-in treatments, salt sprays, and more on the market right now: 

John Masters Organics Leave-in Conditioning Mist With Green Tea And Calendula

For defined, effortless-looking waves, contained curls, or some conditioning hold for a blowout, look no further. John Masters’ leave-in conditioning mist with green tea and calendula hydrates the strands upon contact, easing tangles, taming frizz, and protecting hair from the elements. Spritz generously on clean, wet hair and comb through before styling.

Leave-in Conditioning Mist, John Masters Organics, $24

john masters organics hair leave in

Reverie RAKE Styling Balm

It’s not perfume, but it could be—the beautiful blend of essential oils in Reverie's styling balm will give you that good-hair smell and add some hold to locks, too. The texture is more whipped than dense, which makes it perfect for hair of all thicknesses. Add a small amount to your palms, rub them together, and distribute product on the ends of damp or dry hair, twisting individual sections for a piecey effect.

RAKE Styling Balm, Reverie, $36

rake styling balm

Rahua Leave-in Treatment

Perfect for all hair types—yes, even fine and straight!—Rahua’s leave-in treatment works triple duty, adding shine and texture to lackluster strands while nourishing them. With its rich, creamy consistency, a little goes a long way, the palo santo scent will give you an aromatherapeutic boost. Add a little to midshaft and ends for an effortless, undone look, or for a more put-together feel, it's perfect for smoothing fly-aways.

Leave In Treatment, Rahua, $45

Rahua Leave In Treatment

Captain Blankenship Sailor Sea Salt Refresh Spray

Made free from sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, and triclosan, dead sea salt and essential oils in this spray work to refresh second-day strands. While it purports to be a dry shampoo and salt-spray hybrid, it becomes a different product entirely—like a toner for your hair. The lemongrass is revitalizing, the salt provides a light hold, and plant extracts breathe a little bouncy revival into limp, deflated waves.

Sailor Sea Salt Refresh Spray, Captain Blankenship, $15

Captain Blankenship Sailor Sea Salt Refresh Spray

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk And White Jasmine Light Hold And Frizz Control Hair Spray

Made without parabens, silicones, alcohols, and dyes, Love Beauty and Planet’s hair spray is vegan, cruelty-free and Earth-friendly. The mist itself is powered by air pressure rather than flammable greenhouse gasses, excludes animal products and all animal testing, and is formulated with ethically sourced jasmine, organic coconut oil, and natural coconut milk. The coconut oil acts as a natural de-frizzing agent while coconut milk nourishes the hair. This is an excellent, more natural alternative to traditional hair spray.

Frizz Control Hair Spray, Love Beauty and Planet, $7

Love Beauty Planet Coconut Milk and White Jasmine Light Hold and Frizz Control Hair Spray

Playa Ritual Hair Oil

It's not your typical hair oil—Playa's ritual hair oil is more like a serum. A beachy-smelling blend of coconut, kukui, sunflower seed, and apricot oils provide a nutritive but light flexibility to the hair, making it perfect for piecey, loose waves or tight spirals alike. Not only does it add movement and shine, but it protects the hair from elements like sand, salt, sea, chlorine, and environmental stressors. Apply it when hair is damp or dry from midshafts to ends after rubbing it between your hands.

Ritual Hair Oil, Playa, $38

playa ritual hair oil

R+Co Neon Lights Dry Oil Spray

While R+Co isn’t 100 percent natural, it’s the best silicone-free shine-inducing spray our beauty editor has ever tried! Evening primrose, olive, andiroba seed, and marula seed oils give the hair a protective coating without any sticky silicones, and it imparts a woodsy, gender-neutral scent that makes this a favorite among everybody. Use it to finish styled ‘dos or add a bit of luster to dull hair on the daily. 

Neon Lights Dry Oil Spray, R+Co, $29

r and co dry oil spray

This Is Comb The Oil

Honey and hair typically don’t mix, but this oil by This Is Comb is a glorious exception. The manuka honey is delivered by way of manuka-infused olive oil—so it’s not at all sticky—and is strengthened by manuka oil, which is extracted from the manuka tree. Combined with other plant-based oils like jojoba seed, broccoli seed, lavender extract, and rosemary, this oil nourishes the hair without weighing it down. Use a little on wet hair, on the ends of dry hair, or to tame frizz and flyaways.

The Oil, This Is Comb, $68

this is comb the oil

