This Is Comb The Oil

Honey and hair typically don’t mix, but this oil by This Is Comb is a glorious exception. The manuka honey is delivered by way of manuka-infused olive oil—so it’s not at all sticky—and is strengthened by manuka oil, which is extracted from the manuka tree. Combined with other plant-based oils like jojoba seed, broccoli seed, lavender extract, and rosemary, this oil nourishes the hair without weighing it down. Use a little on wet hair, on the ends of dry hair, or to tame frizz and flyaways.

The Oil, This Is Comb, $68