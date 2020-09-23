Picture this: You all but reveled in the famous pregnancy "glow"—you’ve got the full, shiny locks to prove it!—only to find yourself pulling out clumps of strands post childbirth. It's (likely) not from the added stress of caring for a newborn—you may be experiencing postpartum hair loss. You’re certainly not alone: In fact, the American Pregnancy Association states the condition affects between 40 to 50% of women. Postpartum hair loss is a completely normal (and temporary!) condition—yet, you may be riddled with questions like, Will my hair ever grow back? When? And what can I do to speed up the process?

The answers? Yes, it depends, and it’s worth focusing on standard hair care lessons. Here’s everything you need to know, vetted by experts.