Is there anything more satisfying than finding a nutrient-dense, moisturizing conditioner your hair just drinks up? For us dry-haired folk, it’s like finding your soul mate. Strands that were once parched, brittle, and breakage-prone turn into strands that are lush, strong, and full of life.

And if we do say so ourselves, natural, clean, and organic conditioners tend to have a leg up on the rest of the competition. That’s because these options are filled with plenty of plant-derived actives that are good for hair health in the long term--not just impersonating softness with synthetics. If you’re on the quest for your new favorite, take a peek below.