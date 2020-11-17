The 13 Best Hydrating Conditioners For Dry Hair
Is there anything more satisfying than finding a nutrient-dense, moisturizing conditioner your hair just drinks up? For us dry-haired folk, it’s like finding your soul mate. Strands that were once parched, brittle, and breakage-prone turn into strands that are lush, strong, and full of life.
And if we do say so ourselves, natural, clean, and organic conditioners tend to have a leg up on the rest of the competition. That’s because these options are filled with plenty of plant-derived actives that are good for hair health in the long term--not just impersonating softness with synthetics. If you’re on the quest for your new favorite, take a peek below.
Rahua Hydration Conditioner
This creamy conditioner is made with organic botanical extracts from the brand’s heritage home, the Amazon. Just a few to name drop: Morete oil acts as a conditioning and detangling agent, rahua oil provides hydration and fortifies damage, sacha inchi oil protects against sun damage and environmental aggressors, and mango sugars help bond oil proteins to hair for strength.
Hydration Conditioner, Rahua ($36)
Fable & Mane HoliRoots Moisturizing Conditioner
With a juicy base of coconut oil, aloe vera, and other plant oils, this is sure to condition hair with ease. We also love it for it’s herbal additions. Turmeric, yes the beloved cooking and skin care ingredient, makes an appearance to add an antioxidant boost and stimulate the scalp. Hibiscus is also there to stimulate circulation.
HoliRoots Moisturizing Conditioner, Fable & Mane ($29)
O&M Maintain The Mane Conditioner
An ideal daily conditioner, this softens and hydrates with both coconut oil and shea butter as it’s decadently rich base. From there it’s loaded with good-for-hair antioxidants, which help protect strands and the scalp from free radical damage. (Free radical damage can lead to dull color, premature graying, and even loss.) These come from Australian tree and red spider flower extracts.
Maintain The Mane Conditioner, O&M ($34)
Mielle Organics Moisture RX Hawaiian Ginger Moisturizing & Anti-Breakage Conditioner
Bring dry curls and coils back to springy, hydrated life. This nourishes hair with argan, avocado, and sweet almond oils, aloe juice, and botanical extracts from ginger, orange, lemon, and rosehip. Now, doesn’t that just sound delightful?
Moisture RX Hawaiian Ginger Moisturizing & Anti-Breakage Conditioner, Mielle Organics ($9.99)
Abhati Suisse Mahakali Nourishing Conditioner
A favorite Ayurvedic beauty brand, this uses classic herbs, oils, and ingredients that have stood the test of time. There’s the brand’s signature blend of Himalayan wild cherry oil and moringa oil, which are then blended with Indian herbs, like neem and fenugreek. The result? Shiny, lush, strong strands.
Mahakali Nourishing Conditioner, Abhati Suisse ($58)
Grown Alchemist Nourishing Conditioner 0.6
Beloved for their innovative formulas in body and skin care, this natural brand also makes impressive hair care as well. There’s vitamin C and polyphenols from green tea, potent antioxidants to fight free radical damage, while myrtle extracts keep hair moisturized and protected against drying. You’ll also love the natural scent of damask rose, chamomile and lavender stem.
Nourishing Conditioner 0.6, Grown Alchemist ($49)
Jim + Henry Ten Hair Conditioner
Ten out of ten, would use again. This uber dense concoction blends together organic castor oil (which is anecdotally believed to help stimulate hair regrowth), vitamin E (a very nourishing antioxidant), and essential oils of rosemary and chamomile (which can simultaneously stimulate and soothe the scalp).
Ten Hair Conditioner, Jim + Henry ($30)
Purezero Moroccan Argan Oil Repairing Conditioner
Argan oil is a natural hair oil that stylists, experts, and users simply rave about: It’s nutrient dense without being too heavy, and is effortlessly formulated into other products. This conditioner wields the oil’s power to help nurture dry, damaged strands back to health. Then there’s vitamin C and E for delicious antioxidants.
Moroccan Argan Oil Repairing Conditioner, Purezero ($5.99)
Matrix Biolage Ultra Hydra Source Conditioning Balm
Color-treated hair tends to run dry as the dying process can be harsh on strands and damage the cuticle. This conditioner helps fortify those strands with aloe vera, cupuacu butter and apricot kernel—while also keeping your color vibrant between appointments.
Ultra Hydra Source Conditioning Balm, Matrix Biolage ($18.99)
Maui Moisture Strength & Anti-Breakage Agave Conditioner
This playful option helps strands that are prone to breakage (as those with naturally coarse hair, curls, and chemically treated hair know: strands tend to break easier). It’s formulated with aloe, coconut water, pineapple fruit extract, and so much more. Then the delightful notes of lily, agave, and vanilla flower will keep your hair smelling fresh.
Strength & Anti-Breakage Agave Conditioner, Maui Moisture ($8.99)
Hair Rules Quench Conditioner
If you need something closer to a mask than a conditioner, here’s your happy medium. This rich, thick cream blends shea butter, coconut oil, honey, and Hawaii ginger root extract. We’re particularly fond of it for the honey, which allows for maximum moisture and antioxidants.
Quench Conditioner, Hair Rules ($38.99)
Virtue Labs Recovery Conditioner
A favorite for this beauty editor, Virtue’s propriety keratin complex makes all their products awe-inspiring. The special keratin is identical to the protein that makes up the strands, so it’s able to cling to strands and fill in cracks, breaks, and gaps on the cuticle. wWith one wash, you’ll notice a difference in the feel of your hair, trust.
Recovery Conditioner, Virtue Labs ($40)
Josh Rosebook Nourish Conditioner
The classic natural hair care brand sticks around for a reason: The products put in the work. This conditioner cocktails an impressive number of organic plant extracts to help your hair feel its best. Aloe vera is there to add moisture, oils to help seal in the nutrients and condition, and essential oils to tackle a host of jobs, like promoting hair growth and refreshing the scalp.
Nourish Conditioner, Josh Rosebook ($33)
