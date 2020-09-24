If done wrong, detangling can cause a big ol mess: Harsh pulling can mean pain and irritation at the scalp, frayed ends, and mass shedding. Ever look at your brush and see big clumps of knotted hair? Yeah, that’s a signal that you could likely stand to be a bit gentler to your delicate strands.

But what people often don’t realize is that there’s specific ways to detangle your hair depending on your hair type—and that all comes down to whether you are doing it wet or dry. See, some argue that detangling your hair when wet can stretch out the strand and roughs it up when it’s at its most vulnerable (more on that soon), while others simply scoff at the idea of taking a brush to their fully dried strands—knowing it would result in broken strands littered on the bathroom floor.

So, let’s detangle detangling, shall we?