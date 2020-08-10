Sometimes we overlook the basics in beauty, from face washes to shampoos. We become so accustomed to our little daily rituals that we've been practicing (basically) our entire lives that we forget these products actually have a lot of variables and different ways to use them.

Conditioners certainly fall into this category. You may think the answer to "How to use conditioner" is fairly obvious (uh, don't you just put it in after your shampoo? I can practically hear the eye roll!), but in practice, using this item comes with a lot of alternative practices. And it's worth experimenting with new ways to use it to see what works best for your hair type.

Here, some of the best ways to use conditioner from experts: