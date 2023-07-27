The 15 Best Clarifying Shampoos + Signs You Need One
There are myriad reasons someone might gravitate toward a clarifying shampoo: Perhaps you have an oily scalp that's prone to buildup. Maybe you have notoriously flat hair that's begging for a lift at the roots, or maybe you just want that, scrubbed-clean feeling post-shower.
Regardless of motive (or hair type, might we add), a clarifying cleanse can transform your dull strands into the soft, shiny locks you adore. Although, finding the best clarifying shampoo for your hair can feel like a grind. To help you out, we’ve curated the best clean clarifying shampoos on the market. To come, our picks and how to use them.
What is a clarifying shampoo?
"A clarifying shampoo is a deep cleanser for the hair and scalp. It is formulated to remove excess buildup from products, impurities, and any residues in the hair and scalp," stylist, colorist, and co-owner at Broome Street Society in New York City Josie Sanchez told mbg.
Clarifying shampoos are amped-up versions of the day-to-day ones that thoroughly clean both the hair follicles, scalp, and hair fiber.
- Best overall: Ouai Detox Shampoo ($32)
- Best gentle: Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse ($32)
- Best color-safe: Colorproof Clear It Up Shampoo ($38)
- Best for curls: Pattern Cleansing Shampoo ($20)
- Best for dry hair: dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Soothing Shampoo
- Best splurge: Oribe The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo ($49)
- Best budget: Monday Haircare Clarify Shampoo ($8)
- Best for volume: Best for volume: Olaplex No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo ($32)
- Best for odor: amika Reset Clarifying Gel Shampoo ($28)
- Best for hard water: Living Proof Perfect hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo ($34)
- Best for weekly use: hOURS Day 7 Shampoo ($32)
- Best for damaged hair: K18 Peptide Prep Clarifying Detox Shampoo ($38)
- Best for oily hair: Bumble and bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo ($32)
- Best for thin hair: Best for thin hair: JVN Embody Voluminizing Shampoo ($21)
- Best for shine: Davines SOLU Shampoo ($34)
How we picked
Variety
Not everyone will love the same formula, so we curated a list with products fit for different hair types, scalp types, and hair goals so you can find the perfect fit.
Clean ingredients
Our collection leans toward clean and natural products, as we believe what you use on your skin and hair should be safe without compromising quality.
Affordability & accessibility
We know shampoo can get expensive, so we collected options at a variety of price points without suggesting products we don't recommend ingredient-wise.
Testing & testimonials
We tested many of these products first-hand to deliver accurate, honest reviews. When that wasn't possible, we relied on verified customer testimonials.
mindbodygreen's picks for the best clarifying shampoos of 2023
Best overall: Ouai Detox Shampoo
Pro
- Cuts through stubborn grease & buildup
- Floral scent masks hints of vinegar
Con
- Not the best for severely damaged hair
Key ingredients:Apple cider vinegarHydrolyzed keratin
Best for:Oily hairColor-treated hairCurly hairStraight hairWavy hair
Apple cider vinegar is the workhorse in this formula, as it deeply cleanses the scalp and even leads to shiny, soft hair (it brings your hair's pH levels back down and seals the cuticle shut). ACV can also help with dandruff: The acidity makes it a less favorable environment for the yeast to thrive, which can help itchy flakes subside. Massage into your scalp, let it sit for a few minutes, and rinse with cold water for the shiniest of strands.
What our tester says:
I know this product is adored online, but it's worth the hype in real life, too. I tested this formula after I neglected to wash my hair for a week (hey, things happen) and it immediately restored the shine, leaving my strands and scalp clear of gels, oils, and dry shampoo that had built up over the previous seven days. It's slightly drying (as most clarifying shampoos are) so super dry and damaged hair may not love the results. The formula is super concentrated, so a tiny bit goes a long way. Be sure to add water to your hands to get the formula foamy before applying.
Best gentle: Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse
Pro
- Non-stripping
Con
- May not clear stubborn buildup
Key ingredients:Apple amino acidsBaobob oilGlycerin
Best for:Dry hairColor-treated hairCurly hairWavy hairSensitive scalps
If typical clarifying shampoos are just too harsh for your strands, this formula will stand out amongst the rest. Rather than an ultra-sudsy foam, this creamy formula ever-so-gently removes buildup and oil from the scalp and strands, without disturbing the moisture barrier. It sounds too good to be true, but this clarifying shampoo really does help restore moisture in the hair.
What our tester says:
I call upon this shampoo whenever my hair feels dry but simultaneously dirty. It never (and I mean never) dries out my hair or scalp but I always notice an improvement in the look and feel of my hair. It's not quite strong enough to cut through intense buildup from products like harsh gels and sticky hairspray, but it's great to have on hand as your go-to, especially if you have a sensitive scalp or damaged strands.
Best color-safe: Colorproof Clear It Up Shampoo
Pro
- Won't strip hair color like some formulas
Con
- Not the best for sensitive scalps
Key ingredients:Apple cider vinegarBaking sodaEucalyptus oil
Best for:Oily hairColor-treated hairCurly hairStraight hairWavy hair
It's generally best practice to skip clarifying shampoos when you have non-permanent hair color as many formulas can strip off a gloss or lighten a rich color tone. If this sounds like your hair situation, then opt for this color-safe formula. Colorproof is known for helping hair lovers protect their salon color and extend the life of it—this product is no different.
What reviewers say:
Reviewers of this product rave about the fresh and clean feeling it leaves behind and its ability to deeply cleanse sweat and dirt. Keep this product in mind if you have a gloss or semi-permanent dye job. Trust, it'll clear out buildup without stripping your hues.
Best for curls: Pattern Cleansing Shampoo
Pro
- Gentle enough for curls & coils
- Affordable
Con
- May not remove stubborn buildup
Key ingredients:Rosemary leaf extractSafflower seed extractCoconut oil
Anyone with curls or coils probably knows that clarifying shampoo can be a risky product to use, given that it may steal moisture from already dry textured hair. Luckily, this formula falls right in the middle: Natural cleansing agents help to lift light buildup and balance the scalp while powerhouse hydrators like coconut oil and safflower oil preserve the moisture simultaneously.
What reviewers say:
Some reviewers note that this formula doesn't get rid of stubborn buildup, which makes sense given that it has to keep moisture preserved in curls. It's not for those with super oily hair, but could be a game-changer for anyone with curly hair looking for a deeper clean.
Best for dry hair: dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Soothing Shampoo
Pro
- Soothes itchy scalp
Con
- Not strong enough for stubborn buildup
Key ingredients:Apple cider vinegarAloe veraLavender extractPanthenolPanthenol
Lo and behold, another ACV number. Although, this one is arguably gentler than a twice-a-week confection: It's jam-packed with soothing ingredients (think lavender, aloe, and ginseng root extract) that nourish the follicles while you scrub.
What reviewers say:
Reviewers with sensitive scalps and dry strands report more moisture and clear roots after using this wash. Many people report that it is gentler than other popular formulas.
Best splurge: Orbie The Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo
Pro
- Doesn't strip natural oils
- Powerful cleansing power
Con
- Pricey
Key ingredients:Papaya fruit extractSea kelpVolcanic ashGreen tea
Best for:Dry hairOily hairStraight hairWavy hair
Sure, the words volcanic ash may raise a few brows, but this ingredient is actually great for congested hair. It's been used for centuries to cleanse and purify, and it works similarly to activated charcoal—it's able to gently draw out impurities in the scalp and provide a natural lift at the roots. Plus, the product lends quite the fun, foamy application: It has the whipped texture of a mousse yet works into a lather when mixed with water.
What reviewers say:
One of the common statements made by reviewers is how effective the formula is—some even mention being able to go days without washing unlike before. Some people report slight dryness after using, so pair this shampoo with a moisture-replenishing hair mask if your strands are already on the dry side.
Best budget: Monday Haircare Clarify Shampoo
Pro
- Affordable
Con
- Not great for dry hair types
Key ingredients:Coconut oilGrapefruit extractVitamin E
Best for:Oily hairStraight hairWavy hair
If you want to explore clarifying shampoos without breaking the bank, this one is a good start. It's a truly deep cleanse but does contain nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and coconut oil as well, helping to restore softness. This one is great for those with tons of oil or buildup looking for a fresh start, or trying to extend time between washes. Plus, you can find it at drugstores like Target and CVS.
What reviewers say:
Reviewers of this product lean into the effectiveness of this formula, occasionally noting some dryness. Many people report their hair feeling squeaky clean and staying clean for a few days between washes.
Best for volume: Olaplex No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo
Pro
- Increases volume
- Adds clarity to hair color
Con
- Should be used more often
Key ingredients:PanthenolBis-Aminopropyl Diglycol DimaleatPanthenolHyaluronic acid
This one is a crowd-pleaser, especially for folks who crave more volume from the root. The formula is far from stripping, but effectively gets rid of buildup and regulates oil production. The unique addition of Olaplex's patented bond-building ingredient blend Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleat ensures even damaged strands are being fed nourishment and protected during the wash.
What our tester says:
I'm obsessed with this formula because it makes my hair color pop. That's an often underrated use of many clarifying shampoos, partly because not every formula delivers on that front, but this shampoo is truly a color-enhancer. I do find myself reaching for it more often than the other products, but that's not necessarily a con for everyone—it just means it's a bit gentler than other options, so you can use it more frequently.
Best for odor: amika Reset Clarifying Gel Shampoo
Pro
- Breaks through stubborn odor absorbed by the hair
Con
- Not the best for color-treated hair
Key ingredients:Pink claySea buckthorn oilStem cellsCharcoal
Best for:Oily hairStraight hairWavy hair
If your hair holds onto odor, you need this clarifying shampoo. The unique formula includes clay and charcoal to cleanse the hair of unwanted smells you may absorb when walking past a cloud of smoke, spending time in a locker room, etc.
What reviewers say:
Many reviewers praise the unique gel-like formula and note that it stands out amongst other products due to the light, refreshing feel. It's not the best for color-treated hair, especially with semi-permanent color treatments like glosses.
Best for hard water: Living Proof Perfect hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo
Pro
- Helps soften hair after hard water use
Con
- Not the best lather
Key ingredients:GlycerinCharcoalAnionic polymer
Best for:Dry hairOily hairCurly hairStraight hairWavy hair
Hard water can be, well, hard on your hair. If your strands have built up a rough texture but you spot no buildup, or know you haven't been using many styling products, it could be due to water pollutants—which this formula can help with. The anionic polymer helps to remove buildup, without stripping the hair. Gentle surfactants give it that freshly cleansed feel while soothing ingredients like glycerin protect the scalp.
What our tester says:
This one is unique because it's quite hydrating for a clarifying shampoo, but I still noticed a difference in the amount of buildup on my stands. It doesn't lather up like a super bubbly shampoo, so pick another product if you're married to that sensorial experience.
Best for weekly use: hOURS Day 7 Shampoo
Pro
- Great for infrequent hair washers
Con
- Slightly drying
Key ingredients:Coconut oilVitamin EPeppermint oil
Best for:Dry hairOily hairColor-treated hairCurly hairStraight hairWavy hair
For those who want to feel their scalp tingle, this one is a holy grail. The formula contains hydrators like coconut oil and vitamin E to protect the strands from drying out while the strong cleansing blend keeps your scalp clear as day. Unique additions like pea protein an avocado oil contribute to the soft, shiny look you'll get post-cleanse.
What our tester says:
I've never tried a product from hOURS that I didn't love, and this clarifying shampoo is just another example of the exceptional quality the brand delivers. My hair never feels dry after using this, but I notice it easily washes away even stubborn product residue. Plus, the gentle peppermint oil feels and smells divine.
Best for damaged hair: K18 Peptide Prep Clarifying Detox Shampoo
Pro
- Prevents structure damage
Con
- Not the best for sensitive scalps
Key ingredients:PanthenolPanthenolCharcoalSalicylic acidK18PEPTIDE��™
Best for:Oily hairColor-treated hairStraight hairWavy hair
If you've been a regular bleach or hot tool user, then your strands are probably pretty damaged. Many stylists will suggest even using a pre-shampoo oil treatment before going in with a clarifying shampoo, but you should also look for formulas like this one from K18 with protective properties so you can scrape out the buildup without stealing strength from your hair. This formula contains salicylic acid which is great to slough off dead skin from the scalp, too.
What reviewers say:
This is one of those formulas that's super powerful but should be used every once in a while. Some reviewers note of a dry scalp post-use, so skip this one if you're super sensitive to actives like salicylic acid.
Best for oily hair: Bumble and bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo
Pro
- Decreases oil buildup
Con
- Not fit for color-treated hair
Key ingredients:Rosemary leaf extractGinseng rootSage extract
Best for:Oily hair
This one is great for those who are looking to extend their time between washes, or just prone to super greasy roots. The natural clarifying agents work effectively to break up any buildup that could be causing your hair to become oily within a day.
What reviewers say:
This formula is great for stubborn oil, but not the best for color-treated hair with semi-permanent color. If you want to preserve artificial color on your strands, opt for a different color-safe option.
Best for thin hair: JVN Embody Voluminizing Shampoo
Pro
- Adds volume and shine
Con
- Difficult to work through thick hair
Key ingredients:Aloe veraSqualaneCaffeine
Best for:Dry hairOily hairColor-treated hairStraight hairWavy hairSensitive scalps
Fine hair types are often susceptible to flat roots, especially when there's product and oil buildup sticking around. If that's the case, this is the perfect product to add to your routine as it's simultaneously cleansing and adding volume to lifeless strands. The addition of caffeine even encourages stimulation on the scalp, which is ideal for activating hair growth.
What reviewers say:
Customers report cleaner, more voluminous hair after using this product. Based on the reviews this formula seems to be gentler than many competing products, making it a great pick for sensitive scalps.
Best for shine: Davines SOLU Shampoo
Pro
- Leaves strands shiny & soft
Con
- Won't cut through harsh products
Key ingredients:PanthenolPanthenolHyaluronic acidBuckwheat extract
This one is great for anyone who wants to freshen up their stands without the chance of drying them out. The formula is rich in buckwheat protein which helps to nourish and protect the strands. After using this product, your strands are sure to shine, without feeling brittle. It's on the gentler side, so keep that in mind if you're looking to clear out product residue from hard gels or hairsprays.
What our tester says:
This one is a personal favorite because it gets the job done without a harsh finish. Most clarifying shampoos require a hair mask after because they rob your strands of so much moisture, but I use this product with a simple conditioner and my hair never feels dehydrated. Plus, the shine is undeniable.
7 signs you might need a clarifying shampoo
As we mentioned earlier, you don’t need to use a clarifying shampoo too often. In fact, once or twice a month is generally enough to get the job done. So part of the process is knowing when to switch out your normal shampoo for a clarifying formula.
Below, a few signs you may need a clarifying cleanse day:
- Your roots are getting oily faster than normal
- You spot product buildup from gel, dry shampoo, mousse, etc. on your strands
- You’re experiencing more shedding than usual
- Your hair looks dull
- You’ve been traveling to areas with poor air or water quality
- You haven’t washed your hair in over a week
- Your hair lacks volume at the root
FAQ
Should you use clarifying shampoo if you have curly hair?
Curly and textured hair tends to be on the dryer side. As said above, those with dry hair can use a clarifying shampoo once a month but shouldn't exceed that limit—the same goes for curly strands.
What does clarifying shampoo do to bleached hair?
Bleached hair tends to be a bit dryer and more fragile than non-bleached strands. While you can certainly still use a clarifying shampoo on bleached hair every once in a while, it's best to use it with caution and stick to once a month if you start to feel your hair drying out. If you're unsure, ask your stylist.
Are clarifying shampoos necessary?
To be frank–not for everyone. You don’t have to use a clarifying shampoo. But if you tend to find buildup on your strands, it’s definitely a good idea. If it’s solely scalp buildup you’re concerned about, then using a scalp detox product or a gentle scrub is a better idea.
The takeaway
If your hair is covered in oil or product buildup, you should invest in a clarifying shampoo. It's best to stick with monthly use for these products or opt for a gentle formula if you want to up the cadence. Here, a full guide to using clarifying shampoos so you can be in the know when your new favorite comes in the mail.