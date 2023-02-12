A scalp scrub is fairly self-explanatory. You’ll whip up a mixture that will manually exfoliate the scalp, resulting in fewer flakes and an overall reset for your roots. However, these scrubs are more similar to facial scrubs than body scrubs, as the skin on your scalp is quite sensitive and requires something light.

Those with a sensitive scalp should generally opt out of scalp scrubs, certified trichologist and founder of Colour Collective, Kerry Yates tells mbg. However, Yates recommends these scrubs for anyone who uses dry shampoo often (or if you struggle with frequent buildup).

The key to ensuring your scalp scrub doesn’t damage your skin: Opt for fine granules, mix your base with a carrier oil, and use your fingertips, not your nails. More on this in a bit, but keep in mind that the goal is to gently exfoliate the skin, not rub it raw.