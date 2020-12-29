Scalp care has rightfully taken up more space in our beauty consciousness. Hair styling and care has typically taken up a lion’s share of the conversation and market, while scalp care was treated like an afterthought—something to pay attention to if you had a problem.

But in recent years, more of us are starting to smarten up about the scalp. One such way? Exfoliation. Once a term reserved for the face and body, exfoliation is now certainly in the lexicon of hair and scalp care. In case you’re curious, there are several ways to do it, depending on your needs, scalp type, and hair type—and much like you should be cautious with being overly aggressive, you should be mindful of that here, too.

Here, just about everything you need to know about scalp exfoliation.