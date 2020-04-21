Exfoliation, Explained: What Skin Type Is Suited For AHAs Versus BHAs?

In the world of exfoliation, there are a lot of variables. First up: Do you want a physical exfoliator, which consists of granular particles to manually scrub the skin? Or do you want a chemical exfoliator, which lifts off dead skin cells by breaking apart the bonds between cells or accelerating turnover? If you decide to go the latter route, then that poses the question of what kind of chemical exfoliator you want. There are several to choose from, like fruit enzymes, retinols, dicarboxylic acids, poly-hydroxy acids, alpha-hydroxy acids, and beta-hydroxy acids.

The last two on the list are arguably the most common, but how much do you know about AHAs and BHAs—or which type is better suited for what skin type? Here, we provide all you need to know to make an informed choice.