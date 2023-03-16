Exfoliation has gotten a bad reputation over the years, thanks to some extra-harsh face scrubs that left plenty of people with red and irritated complexions. However, derms will be the first to tell you that this process is a must for the plump, smooth, and bright complexion many of us are working toward.

To ensure you reap all of the benefits of exfoliation without the damage, we asked derms to break down each method and the right cadence to make it more approachable.