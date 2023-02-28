“A barrier cream is a product used on the skin with intention and function to create a physical barrier between the outermost layer of skin and the outside world,” board-certified dermatologist Nava Greenfield, M.D. tells mbg. These differ from regular moisturizers in that they're formulated to sit atop the skin, rather deeply hydrating it.

These creams contain occlusive ingredients that lock moisture into the skin, helping to prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL)1 . Sensorially, they’re much thicker than your typical moisturizers, some formulas feeling more gel-like, others resembling a balm, and some mimicking an ultra-lush cream.

Traditionally, barrier creams look like a clear spreadable salve. These popular formulas contain petrolatum jelly, which certainly works to hold moisture in the skin, but this ingredient isn’t the best option in terms of sustainability or overall skin nourishment—you can dive into the reasons behind our choice to opt out of petrolatum here, if you're curious.

The good news is that more and more brands have come out with petrolatum-free barrier creams—plus, they’re even better than ever before. Many of the new formulas contain humectants and emollients as well to deeply hydrate and feed the skin, leaving you with a smooth, plump, and dewy complexion.