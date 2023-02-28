The 12 Best Barrier Creams On The Market Right Now + How To Pick
Tending to a damaged skin barrier is no joke. When this vital function is compromised, you have to be extra careful with what you choose to put on your skin—skipping all exfoliants and retinol products until your barrier is healed.
Depending on the severity of the damage, your barrier could be repaired within a few hours, or a few days. What’s more, barrier creams can help you accelerate the repair process.
So if you’ve over-exfoliated, used retinol one too many nights in a row, or caught a sunburn, then you’ll want a barrier cream on hand. To follow, the 12 best on the market right now.
sneak peek at mbg's picks for the best barrier creams of 2023
What is a barrier cream?
“A barrier cream is a product used on the skin with intention and function to create a physical barrier between the outermost layer of skin and the outside world,” board-certified dermatologist Nava Greenfield, M.D. tells mbg. These differ from regular moisturizers in that they're formulated to sit atop the skin, rather deeply hydrating it.
These creams contain occlusive ingredients that lock moisture into the skin, helping to prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL)1. Sensorially, they’re much thicker than your typical moisturizers, some formulas feeling more gel-like, others resembling a balm, and some mimicking an ultra-lush cream.
Traditionally, barrier creams look like a clear spreadable salve. These popular formulas contain petrolatum jelly, which certainly works to hold moisture in the skin, but this ingredient isn’t the best option in terms of sustainability or overall skin nourishment—you can dive into the reasons behind our choice to opt out of petrolatum here, if you're curious.
The good news is that more and more brands have come out with petrolatum-free barrier creams—plus, they’re even better than ever before. Many of the new formulas contain humectants and emollients as well to deeply hydrate and feed the skin, leaving you with a smooth, plump, and dewy complexion.
How we chose
We searched high and low for the best clean and natural barrier creams so you can feel better about your choice, without compromising on quality. The following formulas are petrolatum-free but contain plant-based oils to serve the same function of locking in moisture.
If you’re going to invest in a skin care product, it should do more than just lock in hydration. The following picks are jam-packed with additional skin-loving ingredients to make your dollar go even further.
While most people can benefit from using barrier creams at some point or another, not everyone should opt for the same formula, especially those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. To help you out, we call out when a product is noncomedogenic (read: won’t clog your pores) and when it’s safe for sensitive skin.
We tested out barrier creams firsthand to ensure accurate and honest reviews. When this wasn’t possible, our editors utilized verified customer experiences.
mbg's picks for the best barrier creams of 2023
Best overall: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream
Pro
- Breathable cream
- Beta-glucan eases irritation
- Safe for acne-prone skin
Con
- Pricey
This powerful cream is a dream for sensitive skin types. With colloidal oatmeal and beta-glucan, the balm-to-cream formula melts into the skin, providing instant relief and continuous moisture. Clinical studies were completed on sensitive and dry skin types, demonstrating this cream's ability to rapidly reduce redness, repair barrier function in one hour, and relieve dryness up to ten layers deep—pretty impressive no?
What our tester says:
I personally used this barrier cream when my skin was dry as a bone and highly sensitive due to over-exfoliation. After one single use, I woke up with a visibly healed barrier and less redness, and I finally felt relief that countless other creams didn't provide. I love the consistency because it's heavy enough to provide occlusion, but it won't weigh down your skin if you want to use it on a cold, dry winter day.
Best for acne-prone skin: Skinfix Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream
Pro
- Light enough for oily skin types
- Won't clog pores
- Niacinamide helps balance skin tone and excess oil
Con
- Not heavy enough for super dry skin types
Finding a barrier cream that deeply hydrates without leaving problematic residue is tough for those with clog-prone skin. However, if you’re frequently using potent actives like retinol and chemical exfoliants to treat your breakouts, you’ll need an equally powerful moisturizer to pair them with. This gel cream is the perfect medium for anyone with combination, oily, or acne-prone skin. Not only does the formula contain saccharide isomerate (a blend of corn-derived sugars acting as humectants), but it’s also packed with 2% niacinamide to help balance oil production and excess shine.
Best for lips: Glossier Balm Dotcom
Pro
- Petrolatum dupe
- Adds shine
- Plumps the lips
Con
- Small container
Traditional barrier salves are great for lip care, but they’re not always sustainably made. If you’re ready to make the switch, go for this fragrance-free balm from Glossier—it’s an actual dupe for commercial petrolatum lip products, sans the petrolatum. You won’t have to sacrifice the texture you love, yet you’ll get even more than a simple occlusive jelly. The newly formulated Balm Dotcom contains vitamin E, shea butter, safflower oil, castor jelly, and synthetic beeswax, nourishing your lips and locking in hydration. If flavored lip balms are your jam, the tinted formulas with flavors like mango, coconut, rose, and more.
What our tester says:
While I was never a fan of petrolatum jelly for the face, I did lather it on my lips daily for many years. This balm is finally a true dupe for the classic lip jelly, and I couldn't be more satisfied with the results. It works even better than the less eco-friendly alternative, thanks to the additional vitamins and botanical extracts.
Best natural: Ranavat Restoring Moonseed Treatment
Pro
- Loads of botanical oils
- Helps ease fine lines & wrinkles
Con
- Expensive
For those who like an oily finish, this balm is right up your alley. Once you have the solid balm in your hands, your body heat warms it up to be a rich, restorative oil treatment. A blend of 30 different Ayurvedic ingredients, including loads of antioxidants and adaptogens, work to restore the skin barrier and ease the appearance of fine lines. In fact, the clinical results demonstrate that 97% of users saw a significant reduction in fine lines and wrinkles after using the treatment for a month.
What our tester says:
This balm glides on like a dream, providing lasting hydration and irreplaceable dew. I love layering the balm under makeup for an extra glow or as an overnight treatment when my skin is extra dull. The clinical studies on this Ayurvedic are particularly impressive, and the calming sensorial experience is just the cherry on top.
Best splurge: Allies of Skin Molecular Barrier Recovery Cream Balm
Pro
- Potent blend of soothing ingredients
- A little goes a long way
- Ideal for pre- and post-procedure
Con
- Pricey
While this barrier cream does go for a high price, the blend is worth every penny. The ingredient list is full of barrier-supporting ingredients that work to encourage healthier-looking skin 24/7, not just when you need extra hydration. Ceramides, oat protein, and squalane ease irritation and dryness.You also get MossCellTec™ in a 2% concentration, which is the first-ever biotechnologically produced moss that has been studied to enhance and support skin resilience.
What our tester says:
I adore this barrier balm, and I personally think the blend is worth the price. If you know you have a skin treatment coming up (like microneedling or laser, for example), this cream is an A+ choice for recovery. You couldn't ask for a more well-rounded formula for barrier repair, from panthenol to ceramides to oat protein and more, you're getting a bang for your buck with this splurge.
Best budget-friendly option: Cocokind Ceramide Recovery Balm
Pro
- Great for lips and face
- Affordable
Con
- Slightly sticky
If you’re a classic slugging stan, this recovery balm is the perfect petrolatum jelly dupe. However, adding oat oil, ceramides, and squalane makes it an even better option than the classic jelly alone. You can use this one on your lips, on your face, or anywhere else that needs some extra love. The consistency is similar to petrolatum jelly, with slightly less stick.
What our tester says:
This one feels just like the "real deal" petrolatum jelly—making it perfect for those who love slugging. I've had this on hand for a quick lip refresh and used it on my elbows, knees, and even the back of my hands to replenish moisture lost to the dry climate. This one is truly versatile, with a great ingredient list and an affordable price tag—what more could you ask for?
Best for neck & chest : Yina Decolletage Treatment Balm
Pro
- Great gua sha prep
- Versatile
Con
- Pricey
This balm is specifically formulated for the decolletage, but can be used on the neck and body as well. The shea butter base is joined by a host of powerful botanicals like Golden Bell extract, castor seed oil, pink lotus extracts, and several other antioxidant-rich additions. For an even better experience, pair this balm with a gua sha massage on your decolletage, neck, and chest.
What our tester says:
"Granted, it does take a bit more work to break down this balm into a silky oil—but that’s exactly what I love about the treatment. It forces me to slow down and connect with my skin as I massage in the nourishing butters and medicinal plant extracts, which ultimately helps me promote even more circulation and brighten my skin tone. It’s truly a luxurious, divine experience." - Jamie Schneider, Beauty Editor
Best for body: Necessaire The Body Cream
Pro
- Spreadable cream
- Five different ceramides
Con
- Small amount
It’s safe to say most people don’t want to sleep in a sticky jelly all night, but your body skin still deserves the best care possible. To check this box, opt for this uber-rich body cream, instead. The blend includes five different ceramides, niacinamide, and colloidal oatmeal to soothe the skin and encourage a brighter, bouncier skin barrier all over.
Best for tattoos: Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm
Pro
- Non-gready or oily
- Natural ingredients
Con
- Fragrance may irritate some skin types
Barrier creams are a must for those healing a new tattoo, but some products can actually be too occlusive, preventing the tattoo from seeing any fresh air and healing properly. Lather this balm onto any new or old ink to restore moisture to the skin, encourage quicker healing, and add a protective barrier to the skin. After application, you’ll be left with smoother, brighter skin (with or without tattoos) and skip the greasy finish of traditional healing balms.
Best for eczema: Murad Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment
Pro
- Portable
- Safe for sensitive skin
Con
- Pricey for size
One of the most common uses of barrier creams is to ease dry patches, especially for those prone to eczema. This barrier cream from Murad provides quick relief to dry, irritated skin, helping to fight off itch and soothe discomfort. The blend includes colloidal oatmeal, ground cherry extracts, and oat lipids to replenish hydration without triggering more irritation. Consider this your on-the-go lifesaver for dry skin and eczema flares.
What our tester says:
I frequently get eczema flares on my hands, and nothing works as well as this treatment to calm down the itch, redness, and irritation in minutes (no lie). While the package is small, it's perfect for anyone with localized eczema or someone who needs relief on the go, as you can pop it into any handbag for easy access.
Best for extra dry skin: Oak Essentials Moisture Rich Balm
Pro
- Beeswax and coconut oil protect skin from TEWL
- Adds glow to the skin
Con
- Pricey
Those with seriously dry skin tend to prefer heavy occlusives like coconut oil—the main ingredient in this ultra-rich balm. Coconut is joined by safflower seed oil, beeswax, sea buckthorn oil, and more botanical oils to provide deep hydration to the driest patches of skin. Use this balm on your feet before bed, on elbows and knees when they’re feeling dry, or on the face for a boost of hydration for extra dry skin types.
Best calming: REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm
Pro
- Calms irritation
- Eases redness
Con
- Fragrance may irritate some skin types
If your skin is reacting to anything and everything, reach for this balm. The formula was specifically designed for sensitive and reactive skin types and situations, making it your one-stop shop for barrier repair, without the risk of irritation. Beta-glucan helps calm the skin, soothing irritation while jojoba, olive, and sunflower seed oils nourish the barrier and support your skin's hydration through the night. In a clinical study, 92% of participants said skin felt soothed and calmer after 8 hours and 86% said skin barrier felt repaired and renewed overnight—pretty impressive, no?
What our tester says:
Because I'm constantly testing new skin care products, I need something on hand to ease irritation should it come up—that's this balm for me. While I don't use it daily due to the weight, I love having it available to me should I need it, like a safety net saving my skin from extended states of redness and itch. When I wake up after using this treatment, my skin is reset and ready for action.
How to choose.
As a quick refresher, here’s a few things to keep in mind when choosing your next barrier cream:
Ingredients.
If you want to make the switch to a more sustainable barrier cream, opt for something without petrolatum. Look for additional ingredients that agree with your skin type—like colloidal oatmeal for sensitive skin, niacinamide for oily and acne-prone skin, etc.
Skin type & conditions.
For those with sensitive skin, it’s best to stay away from fragrances and known irritants, so look for products designed for sensitive or reactive skin types. If you are concerned about breaking out, be sure to look for a noncomedogenic product (as flagged above), or ran the full ingredient list through this pore-clogging ingredients checker from Acne Clinic NYC.
How you’ll use it.
If you want to use your barrier cream for your lips, look for a gel or jelly texture. For the face, creams, gel creams, and some balms will feel the most comfortable. For the body, look for rich creams or ultra-spreadable balms.
How to know if your skin barrier is damaged.
Not sure if your skin barrier is damaged or not? We have a full guide to navigating this tough skin situation here, but below are the most common symptoms at a glance:
How to use a skin barrier cream.
Each product will have different instructions, and you should always follow those suggestions first and foremost. However, barrier creams tend to be very versatile products, so why not use them in more ways than one? Here are a few ideas to get you started:
- As a face moisturizer: For those with dry skin or those in a dry climate, apply your barrier cream as the last step in your evening skin care routine. Think of it like slugging, without the petrolatum products.
- On recovery nights: If you practice skin cycling, use your barrier cream on recovery night as your final step. If you’re not sure what skin cycling is, check out this guide to get started.
- On your lips: If you opt for a jelly formula, use the barrier cream on your lips on its own or over your favorite balm or lip color.
- On your eyelids: If you’re prone to dry eyelids, lather on some of your barrier cream before bed to restore moisture to this delicate area.
- On your cuticles: If your cuticles are dry and peeling, apply some barrier cream to troubled spots.
FAQ
What does a damaged skin barrier look like?
A damaged skin barrier will be red, inflamed, irritated, and sensitized. Depending on the severity of the damage, your skin may also begin to peel.
What are the disadvantages of using a barrier cream?
Some barrier creams are too heavy for some people. In addition, those with acne-prone skin need to be extra careful when selecting a barrier cream and double-check the ingredient list for potentially pore-clogging ingredients.
What are the signs of a damaged skin barrier?
The signs of a damaged skin barrier include redness, sensitivity to simple skin care products, itchiness, and potentially peeling.
The takeaway.
Now that you know what barrier creams are and the best ones on the market, test one out for yourself. Use it on your face as an overnight treatment, on the body to prep for massage, or the lips for a healthy gloss. If you want to learn more about the skin barrier and why it's so important to tend to this skin function, check out our full guide here.