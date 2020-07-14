So the short answer is no. You can’t heal the damage, because “once the skin is burned there is not much you can do to prevent it from peeling off; the cells are damaged so it is safer for them to come off anyway,” says Rabach.

However, you can tend to the skin with gentle, non-irritating moisturizers to soothe the areas while they are in the process of healing. “Use bland emollients and moisturizers without fragrances or other additives, and take ibuprofen for pain,” says board certified dermatologist Michele Farber, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC. Here are some natural lotions for sunburn relief. Again, these will help soothe the skin as it’s healing and may help temper inflammation; however, they won’t necessarily speed up the healing process itself, however.

And as Rabach reminds us, just take it easy for a while. “Keep out of the sun after a burn, and apply cool compresses,” she says.

Finally, if the burn is severe enough, you may want to see your dermatologist or doctor. “If a sunburn is covering a large part of your body, you have blisters, or systemic symptoms like fever, chills, or fatigue, you should see your doctor,” says Farber.