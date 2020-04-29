This Jade Crystal Massage Will De-Puff Your Whole Face

One reason gua sha has caught on is that the boards themselves are quite glamorous and #shelfie-friendly, plus they're complementary to the wellness world's ongoing obsession with gemstones. The two most popular gua sha stones are rose quartz and jade (the former representing its commercially successful update in the West; the latter being the more traditional material used in TCM). While we have no peer-reviewed studies to back up claims, plenty in the holistic community believe in the healing powers of certain stones, and yes, they are pretty to look at. We asked licensed acupuncturist Elizabeth Trattner, L.Ac., to help us break down the differences: