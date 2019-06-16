I Tried Full-Body Gua Sha & It Changed My Nighttime Routine

So I got started. Now, there are many types of gua sha tools out there (just do a quick Google search and countless shapes and stones will materialize). The Now—a natural skin and body care brand, which is based in Los Angeles and provides a plethora of treatments at their spas—just launched their Gua Sha Enhancement in salon with this handy body tool, Nourish By The Now Rose Quartz Gua Sha. It's this long, curved stone that you can use to massage your neck, scoop out your shoulder blades, lift up the muscles on your legs, and so much more. You can also use your more standard variety gua sha tools, like the type that look like swooped triangles, like Skin Gym Rose Quartz Gua Sha Crystal Sculpty Tool. I tried both, both in rose quartz. There's also Hayou's Body Restorer, which is made with medical-grade stainless steel. ("Metal has a more stringent effect on the body, which is not suitable for the delicate skin of the face," notes Brindle.)