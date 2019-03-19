The other day I felt a twinge in my shoulder. At least, I think it's my shoulder—it's that spot between my spine and the curve of my shoulder blade, the area I can barely reach and have never figured out how to stretch. (I usually call it my upper back.) It started hurting, as it does most days, and all I could think about was how I wish I didn't have to sit all the time.

And then I thought, Wow, I've spent so much of my life sitting. I sat on the ground playing games as a child. I sat at a desk for 12-plus years of school. I slouched my way through endless lectures at college. I sat down for meals. I sat down to study. And now, as a writer, I sit more than ever. I writhe around in my desk chair for hours trying to find a comfortable position. No matter how I sit, something (somehow) hurts, and no matter how upright I think I am, I'm just not. I see it in photos, and I feel it in my body. My posture is terrible, and it's taking a toll on my life.

Now to be clear: I've had bad posture for years. I was regularly told, "Sit up, shoulders back." But during those years I did nothing because honestly, nothing hurt. It wasn't until college that I started having back pain, and I thought it was because I carried a heavy bag (which I would later learn was part of it but not all of it). Perhaps the worst part is that I thought it would go away on its own. I sought out minimal help—a few chiropractor sessions, sports massages, and a brief stint at physical therapy—but nothing seemed to help, so I stopped. And because of that, I still have back pain.

That's how I ended up direct messaging Sarah Kostyukovsky, P.T., DPT, OCS, and certified personal trainer for Mom In Balance on Instagram. She gave me incredible advice for fixing my posture, no trendy treatment or back brace required (I had in my head I would need a back brace). So if you, like me, have poor posture or any sort of back pain, Dr. Kostyukovsky has some advice—and it would be smart of us (all of us) to take it.