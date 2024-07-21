It’s also worth mentioning that, while there are other reviewers who love the Clifton 9 sneakers for gym workouts, I don’t think they’re a great shoe for any gym workout besides running on the treadmill or using an elliptical. If you’re weightlifting I’d recommend a shoe that’s designed for weightlifting (like the Nobull Lifters); and if you’re doing some sort of HIIT or cross training I’d suggest a more versatile shoe like the Nike Metcon 9.