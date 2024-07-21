Advertisement
I Ran, Walked, & Worked Out In The Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers — My Honest Review
When I’m not training for a marathon, I run about 20 miles per week, strength training, and walk +12,000 steps. Ergo, I’m very particular about my footwear.
Yet somehow it took me years to test out the Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers, a shoe that podiatrists, running experts, and fitness-loving friends have been recommending to me on repeat.
After our team dubbed these sneakers one of the best shoes for walking, standing, running, and working out at the gym, I decided to put them to the test for all of the above.
Find my full review below, plus what podiatrists say about the Hoka Clifton 9.
- I've been distance running for over a decade, I workout 5 to 6 days per week, and I walk +12,000 steps per day. I've tested dozens of running, walking, and gym shoes.
- Podiatrists have recommended the Hoka Clifton 9 to mindbodygreen for running, walking, or long days of standing—specifically for those with knee pain or wide feet. Plus, the shoe has earned the APMA Seal Of Acceptance.
- The Hoka Clifton 9 have a MetaRocker™ design, which provides smoother heel-to-toe transitions and helps propel your foot forward as you move.
- The thick cushioning is surprisingly lightweight, allowing you to still feel the ground under your feet as you run or walk (while still protecting your joints from harsh impact).
- While many people like Hoka's cushioned design, barefoot running shoes are recently rising in popularity and come with many science-backed benefits such as improved running efficiency1 and increased foot strength2.
My verdict
How the Hoka Clifton 9 are made
This rocker bottom shoe is light and plush, with neutral stability—meaning it provides support but does not have the additional prescriptive technologies you’d want if you overpronate.
Although the Clifton 9 is designed primarily for everyday runs or walking, many people love it as a gym shoe (my thoughts on that in a few).
First things first: This shoe has the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, meaning it has been reviewed by a group of podiatrists to ensure it is beneficial to foot health.
The Clifton 9 has a breathable, engineered knit upper with a gusseted tongue, a compression molded responsive EVA foam midsole, and a durable rubber outsole.
What stands out to most about this shoe is its signature early stage MetaRocker™ design, which provides smooth transitions while walking or running. The heel-to-toe drop is just 5 millimeters, which is on the low side compared to most running shoes I’ve tested.
The hefty cushioning spreads across the entire length of the shoe, with a stack height of up to 29 millimeters (depending on the size)—which is slightly thicker than the brand’s previous model, the Clifton 8.
The shoe is 4 grams lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at just 7.30 ounces. It also as a spacious toe box that’s great for people with bunions (it’s me, hi) or wide feet.
I’d be remiss not to mention that the brand is making an effort in the sustainability space, with 70% recycled nylon in the laces and 30% recycled polyester in the shoe itself. Plus, the entire shoe is made from vegan materials.
Hoka Clifton 9
Pros & Cons
Pros
Thick cushioning absorbs impact
Designed to propel the foot forward
Very smooth heel-to-toe transitions
Great for running, walking, or standing all day
Surprisingly lightweight
Cons
Run very large and wide
Not enough support and stability for most gym workouts
Wait, what’s a rocker bottom shoe?
What I love about the Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers
Over the past two weeks I wore the Clifton 9 sneakers on five runs, ranging from 3 to 8 miles each. I also wore them on about a dozen walks and during two strength training workouts.
Many Clifton 9 reviews focus on its rocker design and thick cushioning, but what I found most unique when testing these sneakers was the plush padding around the collar and heel. I noticed it before I even laced up the shoes.
I’ve tested plenty of shoes that give the feeling of running on clouds—but when I run in the Hoka Clifton 9, I genuinely feel like my foot is enveloped in a cloud.
While aesthetically I love the Clifton’s chunky design, it’s actually what kept me from testing them for so long. I don't like the feeling of a heavy shoe while I run, and I thought the thick cushioning must be heavy.
Spoiler alert: It’s not. These are some of the lightest sneakers in my running shoe arsenal, thanks to the airy EVA foam.
Before I tested the Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers, I had never run in a shoe with such evenly spread out cushioning. I wasn’t even sure what brands meant when they'd say the rocker bottom design propels your foot forward—but that’s exactly what the Clifton does.
At times when I’m running or walking, I feel like the shoe is doing the work for me. And the best part is that the thick cushioning gives a soft, seamless landing with minimal impact on my joints.
Other thick-cushioned running sneakers I’ve tested gave the feeling of floating, and it made me feel a little disconnected. While it may sound strange, I actually love that (even with the plush cushioning) I can still feel the ground beneath my feet in these shoes.
It goes without saying that I also love knowing these shoes are vegan and partially made with sustainable materials, and I’m excited to see the brand make even more strides in the sustainability department.
What we'd change about the Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers
To address the elephant in the room, why do all Hokas run so large?! This is definitely my biggest qualm with the Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers. Thankfully, it’s an easy fix, but I’d recommend going down a half or full size.
Considering the naturally wide heel and toe box and the fact that these run large, I wish the brand offered narrow sizing in addition to the regular and wide options. I have standard to narrow feet and bunions, so I gravitate toward sneakers that have a spacious toe and a regular or narrow width—but even the regular felt quite wide on my foot.
It’s also worth mentioning that, while there are other reviewers who love the Clifton 9 sneakers for gym workouts, I don’t think they’re a great shoe for any gym workout besides running on the treadmill or using an elliptical. If you’re weightlifting I’d recommend a shoe that’s designed for weightlifting (like the Nobull Lifters); and if you’re doing some sort of HIIT or cross training I’d suggest a more versatile shoe like the Nike Metcon 9.
A few reviewers expressed disappointment about the Clifton 9 sneakers not being the most durable, but others say they’ve lasted through months of long runs and extensive wear. I’ve only had mine for a few weeks and they seem to be holding up well so far.
Editor's note
What other testers say
Before testing them myself, I parsed through countless rave reviews from runners, walkers, gym enthusiasts, medical workers, and people recovering from joint pain or surgery—and most focus on a few key areas: pillowy comfort, joint pain relief, and their lightweight design.
Here's what other people are saying:
- “My joints were starting to hurt while running, but I've worn my Hoka's for a few weeks now and no longer experience any pain from running. Highly recommend.”
- “I would buy these sneakers again and again. I have 3 pairs of Clifton 9 shoes. I use one pair for walking, one for pickleball, and one for Zumba.”
- "As a girl who ran track and played lacrosse her whole life, I always ran in super stiff sneakers and cleats. After surgery from tearing my ACL in college, Hoka did not disappoint. I ran 10 miles with absolutely zero knee pain, it was so incredible. I will buy over and over again and Hoka can have all of my $$$$.”
- “I have plantar fasciitis and have struggled to find good exercise shoes and good shoes to wear to work. I love that I can run in these shoes and not feel it later and I can wear them all day at work no problem. My mom who is in her 70s wears Clifton 9s and loves them too!”
What podiatrists say
The Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers were recommended to mindbodygreen by podiatrists Anne Sharkey, DPM, Robert Kornfeld, DPM, and Hillary Brenner, DPM.
"Hokas are good for long-distance running because they're maximalist shoes (meaning they have a high heel stack) and are made of EVA, which is a foam that helps with shock absorption,” says Brenner.
Kornfeld adds that the Clifton 9 is a great pick if walking and standing tend to put stress on your feet. “Its midfoot rocker bottom eases stress on the achilles as well as eases weight-bearing load in the forefoot.”
"The active foot frame is designed to cradle the foot for stability and comfort,” Sharkey explains.
Who should try the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers vs. who shouldn't
Who should try them
- Runners or walkers who are looking for stress relief on their joints
- People who prefer the rocker bottom design
- People with wide feet or bunions
- People with knee pain
- People who stand all day or work long hours on their feet
- Beginner runners
Who shouldn't try them
- People who overpronate and need more stability
- People with narrow feet
- People who want a shoe for weightlifting
- People who prefer a minimalist sneaker
- Design: 4/5
- Sustainability: 3/5
- Aesthetic: 5/5
- Versatility: 3/5
- Comfort: 5/5
The takeaway
If you're looking for a shoe that feels like a cloud wrapped around your foot, you'll enjoy the Hoka Clifton 9. The lightweight cushioning absorbs impact but still allows you to feel the ground beneath your feet, which is a big plus in my book. I wouldn't recommend them for weightlifting or those who need added support or stability, but they're a great pick for beginner runners, walkers, or people who stand all day.
