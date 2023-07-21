Designed for walking, hiking running, and most gym activities, the Peluva Strand shoes are a standout pick for barefoot enthusiasts.

With a durable EVA midsole, these shoes feel cushioned enough for hard surfaces, while still mimicking the feeling of wearing no shoes at all.

What’s more, they’re designed with rubber treads at specific anatomical points to maintain traction on any surface, even in unpredictable weather. The mesh material is moisture-wicking and breathable, too.