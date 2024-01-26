Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, walks an average of 12,000 steps per day—and, despite owning over a dozen pairs of sneakers, she wears the KLAW 528 walking shoes daily. They keep her feet supported and her body aligned, plus they're incredibly comfortable and don't aggravate her bunions.

Bonus: These sneakers shatter any preconceived notions that an orthopedic shoe can't be stylish.