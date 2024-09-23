Hoka shoes cater to runners who prioritize maximal cushioning and comfort. These shoes are popular among long-distance runners, ultramarathoners, casual runners, and walkers seeking relief from joint pain or injuries.

Sharkey says, "Hoka has a wide selection of shoes in its lineup that are really amenable to most foot types and most activity types." Hoka's emphasis on cushioning and stability makes its shoes a go-to choice for those looking to reduce the impact of running on their joints.

If you're seeking shoes that excel in shock absorption so you can tackle running long distances without feeling fatigued, Hoka could be a good option to try. NYC podiatrist and founder of Dr. Brenner's RX Foot Care Hillary Brenner agrees.

"Hokas are good for long-distance running because it's a maximalist shoe (meaning it has a high-heel stack) and is made of EVA, which is a foam that helps with shock absorption," Brenner says.

People who walk or stand for long periods of time can also benefit from the shoe's maximalist approach to cushioning.

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