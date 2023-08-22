Hoka is celebrated for its maximalist approach to cushioning that has earned the podiatric APMA Seal of Acceptance, indicating the shoes promote good foot health.

The brand was founded in 2009 by two avid runners, Jean-Luc Diard and Nicolas Mermoud, who aimed to create a shoe that would provide enhanced cushioning and support for runners, particularly those tackling longer distances.

Fun fact: Even if you’ve had six pairs, you probably don’t know the brand’s name is derived from the Maori language. "Hoka one one" means to "fly over the earth." This name reflects the brand's commitment to creating shoes that allow runners to glide effortlessly and comfortably over various terrains.

Plenty of doctors and podiatrists have recommended Hoka for its beneficial design and enhanced cushioning. Tim Dutra, DPM, MS, MHCA says, “Hoka offers a variety of shoes with a wide range of cushioning and support and width options, and Hoka shoes are a favorite of runners, walkers, and hikers.”

Maybe it’s the brand's Meta-Rocker technology that employs a curved sole geometry for a smooth and efficient gait cycle, or maybe it’s the maximalist cushion that reduces the impact on joints and improves overall gait dynamics.

Hoka shoes deliver ample shock absorption and reduce impact on joints which is a favorable experience for many of us.