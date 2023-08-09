These sneakers combine cushioning, a rocker sole, and a wide toe box for maximum comfort. They’re available in sizes 5 to 12, in standard, wide, and extra wide variations. The shoes come with additional insoles which you can choose to add in, depending on your foot shape and individual needs.

This shoe has the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, which signifies that their design promotes good foot health.