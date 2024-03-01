As the name suggests, these shoes take cushioning to the max—but they still feel like a versatile daily trainer. The Cloudmonster has the unique ability to handle slow paces as well as faster ones with ease, thanks to a springy cloud-like cushioning system that quite literally propels you forward.

Once our tester (me, the writer) unboxed these Cloudmonsters, she hit the ground running—except it didn’t feel like it at all. Instead, it truly felt like I was running on clouds.

While we wouldn’t say these sneakers offer a trampoline effect (no bouncing around), they do encourage you to keep going even when your legs grow tired.

All in all, these soft, cushioned trainers are a joy to run in, and they'd be equally comfortable for a walk or a long shift on your feet.