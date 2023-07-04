With similar benefits, running and walking both have the ability to reduce stress, improve mood, boost cardiovascular health, and promote longevity1 —but if you're not wearing the right shoes, you're not setting yourself up for success. The best rocker bottom shoes have enough cushion for a soft landing, but still feel lightweight on your feet.

Outdoor workouts are not only a great way to stay healthy and active, they give you a great excuse to soak up some much-needed vitamin D. To reap these benefits and prevent injury, let's make sure you're lacing up the right sneakers.