You'll likely see at least one person at the gym rocking this training shoe, and it's not hard to see why. The trainer steals elements of the brand's popular running shoes and makes them optimal for cross training. For example, the breathable knit upper in the TechLoom Tracer has zero stretch, ensuring your foot stays centered on the footbed for maximum stability.

Other components of the low-profile kicks include a sculpted heel that allows for a full range of lateral movement, layers of rubber padding in high traction areas for more durability, and a new lacing system that limits loosening during workouts.

Despite keeping your foot locked down, slipping these sneakers on and off is a breeze thanks to the stretchy lycra collage and tongue. There's also just enough cushioning from the Propelium™ midsole to make these comfortable (and it holds up longer than the conventional EVA plastic that is typically used).

Popular among women with narrow feet, the shoe earns rave remarks from gym-goers. One reviewer says, “These shoes have been my go-to for weightlifting for years. I have a very narrow foot, and the knit material feels as if it morphs to my anatomy—and the sole is sturdy and flat.” Another adds, “This is such a stylish shoe that’s perfect for multi sport workouts like CrossFit, lifting, and short runs.”

However some shoppers find these shoes undesirable for squatting exercises due to the larger heel to toe drop (8mm). If you try them and they don’t work out, APL has a free returns policy.