Put In The Work: 4 Tips For Motivating Your Best Workout

Here’s what science wants us to understand: motivation happens along a continuum. On the one side, we have extrinsic motivation: where we’re motivated to do something for external reasons — like exercising because that’s what your friends are doing. On the other side, we have intrinsic motivation: where we’re self-determined and exercise because we deeply enjoy the feeling that comes with a good workout. Research has proven that this self-determinism helps us regularly show up to our goals, and links intrinsic motivation to mental health and wellbeing.

Bottom line: motivation is about more than forcing ourselves into burpees. Motivation is an inside job and starts with checking in with what our body wants and needs, whether that’s super supportive apparel from Athleta or an energizing snack. Once our mind and body are on the same team, there’s nothing we can’t do. Here are some tips to get your motivation flowing free!