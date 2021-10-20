I don't know about you, but I would take an outdoor run over indoor treadmill miles any day. And while most of my weekly routes stick to a paved road, when I have the opportunity, I love to hit the trails.

Why trail running? I think RRCA-certified running coach Raj Hathiramani, an instructor with Aaptiv and Mile High Run Club, sums up my feelings pretty perfectly: "Trail running is an effective way to escape routine and immerse yourself in nature. Running through oxygen-rich, shaded woods will make you feel raw, energized, and connected to something bigger—Mother Earth."

Beyond the mental benefits, there can be some physical perks, too. "Trail running creates less impact on the body while building more strength in muscles to stabilize the core and legs," says Hathiramani. "Plus, trail running forces you to shorten your stride and increase your turnover to navigate various obstacles, resulting in more efficient running!"

However, if you're new to trail running, there are some important factors to keep in mind before embarking on an off-road adventure. I chatted with running coaches and trail experts to help you stay safe, smart, and find the best trail running shoe to meet your needs.