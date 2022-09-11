While you’d be hard-pressed to find a trendy elliptical studio anywhere in your hometown, there are numerous benefits to sticking with this tried-and-true method of training: it provides the optimal way to get in a heart-pounding cardiorespiratory workout without the need for impact, like running or jumping, and it’s super intuitive no matter your fitness level (simply step up to the plate—or pedals—and glide).

As an ACE-certified personal trainer with a specialization in orthopedic exercise, many, if not at all, of my clients experience some form of pain due to injury or degenerative condition.

My recommendation? A form of cardio that’s low-impact, possesses intensity options that can easily be modified to suit the client’s current fitness level, and the capability to get in a full-body workout thanks to core and upper body engagement.

The best ellipticals help you achieve all that and more, and we have the 10 best options for you to consider for your home gym.