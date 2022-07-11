It's a common misconception that every workout has to be at the highest intensity in order to be effective. The reality is that consistent lower impact movements can be just as effective in supporting cardiovascular health and muscle strength.

If you struggle with joint discomfort, tight muscles, injury, or are simply looking for some lower impact movements to try—instead of running or doing a HIIT workout—these 10 exercises demonstrated by some of our favorite trainers will prove to be just as effective in strengthening your body.

So the next time you're feeling in the mood to work out without the impact, you can turn to this list. Build a set of your own using a handful of these moves, or follow them in order for a full-body workout that doesn't call for any jumping. Although, that's not to say you're exempt from a burpee modification.

For an even bigger cardio push, follow along with the 10-minute, low-impact cardio workout above.