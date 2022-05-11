This Explosive Cardio Movement Will Also Fire Up Your Core

Just like anything in life, it can be easy to fall into a rut with your workout routine, doing the same move or combination of exercises day after day and wondering why your progress has plateaued. But that doesn't need to be the case. Take cardio, for instance: There are so many different moves you can experiment with to increase your heart rate and break a sweat. One great example that's great for any fitness level and still challenges your entire body? High knees.

We checked in with fitness instructor, dancer, and boxer Mindy Lai to demonstrate exactly how to fit high knees into your workout routine, whether it be in between sets for a quick boost of movement or within a HIIT session to challenge your cardiovascular strength. We’re sweating just thinking about it.