If you've never stepped foot in a boxing gym, the idea of throwing punches may feel a bit intimidating. But I'm here to tell you that boxing is a fantastic total-body workout for all levels—beginners, included.

That's why I created this 15-minute boxing routine that you can do at home, no boxing bags or gloves needed. During the workout, I'll teach you how to get into the proper boxer's stance, and take you through some foundational punches and combinations. And it's not all punches—get ready to move through some conditioning exercises, too.

Each circuit in this workout is three minutes long, which is how long a fighter has each round in a ring. So I expect you to keep your body moving and heart pumping the entire time, before moving to the next circuit.

Ready to give it a go? All you need is your body and an open space in your home to throw some jabs.

Your 4-week challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a boxing-inspired workout to get your heart pumping and muscles firing. I challenge you to make it a goal to try something new, get back into a boxing routine, or take your stamina to the next level—aim to do my workouts two to three times a week to really feel the burn.