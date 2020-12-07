Core strength is essential to any kind of daily movement—from walking up your stairs to flowing through a workout. That's why, this month, I'll be sharing a new workout each week with elements of core stability woven through. Not only will it help you move more functionally throughout your life, but it will also help you feel a bit more centered as we close out the year.

To kick things off, we're starting with a Pilates routine that completely targets that core, in less than 10 minutes. Grab your mat, and let's get started!

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), I'll be sharing a routine that targets various parts of your body, all with some core work. By the end of the month, I encourage you to make core work a regular part of your weekly routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily. I can't wait to hear how you do!