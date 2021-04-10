Not only does this move work your full body, but it counts as cardio (or aerobic exercise). You'll specifically be targeting your core, arms, shoulders, and quadriceps.

And thanks to the cardio, this move is great for improving your cardiovascular health and lung function, and you'll burn some calories, too.

The bottom line is, if you're looking for a cardio move that can also tone up your arms, core, and legs, mountain climbers are great to include in your routine. You can add this exercise to your next workout or whip out a quick set whenever you want to take a movement break. However you do them, happy climbing.