Struggle With Pushups? Try This Helpful Trick, From A Fitness Trainer

Trying to incorporate pushups into your routine, but still building up your strength? Enter: the incline push up, aka a push up with your hands on a raised surface. They're super simple to do, great for beginners, and all you need to get started is a raised surface like a bench, box, or countertop.

Here's how to incline pushups properly, the benefits, plus how to modify the move to suit your athletic needs, according to two personal trainers.