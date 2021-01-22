Pushups are a great standby for working your upper body and core, but if you're looking for something a bit more challenging, you might want to try a decline pushup. It's like a standard pushup, but your feet are elevated, requiring more upper body strength.

All you'll need is something to put your feet on, like a yoga block, a chair or bench, or even an exercise ball. Here's how to do it, according to certified personal trainer and meditation coach, Jason Williams NASM-CPT.