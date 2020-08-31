But pushups aren't just about upper-body strength. They "can be a full-body workout if done correctly," says Shaun Zetlin, Brooklyn, New York–based CSCS and author of the "Pushup Progression" series. He describes the pushup as a good "bang for your buck" move as it works many different joints and muscles simultaneously.

A big part of that total-body work includes core strength and stability. When performed correctly, pushups are a great way to stabilize and strengthen your core, says Zetlin, who defines "core" as essentially all parts of your body that aren't your heads, arms, or legs. That means the core isn't just about your rectus abdominis (aka "abs") but also includes many other muscles in your midsection.

And while certain core moves focus primarily on the abs (looking at you, crunches), a properly performed pushup targets some of the lesser-known muscles in your core, like transverse abdominis (the deepest core muscle that helps supports your spine), multifidus (a series of small muscles that run along the spine), and others.

By targeting these other core muscles, you're helping the entire unit of your core become stronger and more stable. Because the core is essentially the powerhouse of the body and a crucial component of the movements we do in so many different scenarios, a stronger core unit will essentially make everything in life easier. That includes activities both at the gym (whether you're squatting or running or lifting weights) and in day-to-day life (from walking or carrying groceries to picking up a child).