Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.

When you're short on time, but still want to do a workout that gets your heart pumping and your body moving from head-to-toe, HIIT is the way to go. HIIT stands for "high-intensity interval training" and it involves short bursts of exercise, followed by limited rest.

In this beginner HIIT workout, we're moving through five different exercises, for 30 seconds each. Then, we're going to repeat the circuit one more time through. Since this is a beginner-friendly routine, I've included a number of modifications to classic HIIT exercises. For example, rather than a forearm plank, we're taking a version from our knees. Also, before you get started, be sure to grab a chair or elevated surface—we'll use it to modify a burpee.

If you haven't warmed up your body already, I recommend starting with a short sequence: arm circles, side stretches, inchworms, toe touches, and jumping jacks. Now, let's get ready to move!

Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.