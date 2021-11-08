 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

A 10-Minute Beginner HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Janeil Mason, M.S.
Fitness Instructor By Janeil Mason, M.S.
Fitness Instructor
Janeil Mason is an NYC based personal trainer and creator of her signature dance cardio class Fit and Lit.
air jack

Image by Andreas von Scheele

November 8, 2021 — 11:04 AM

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.

When you're short on time, but still want to do a workout that gets your heart pumping and your body moving from head-to-toe, HIIT is the way to go. HIIT stands for "high-intensity interval training" and it involves short bursts of exercise, followed by limited rest.

In this beginner HIIT workout, we're moving through five different exercises, for 30 seconds each. Then, we're going to repeat the circuit one more time through. Since this is a beginner-friendly routine, I've included a number of modifications to classic HIIT exercises. For example, rather than a forearm plank, we're taking a version from our knees. Also, before you get started, be sure to grab a chair or elevated surface—we'll use it to modify a burpee.

If you haven't warmed up your body already, I recommend starting with a short sequence: arm circles, side stretches, inchworms, toe touches, and jumping jacks. Now, let's get ready to move!

Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 10 minutes
  • Equipment: A chair or elevated surface.
  • Instructions: After completing a short warmup, move from one exercise to the next for 30 seconds each, with a short amount of rest in between. Repeat the routine one more time all the way through.
Lateral Squats

lateral squats

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a standing position on one side of your mat.
  2. Take a step to the right, then sit your hips back and lower down into a squat.
  3. Engage your glutes and press through your heels to come back to start.
  4. Repeat this movement until you've reached the other side of your mat, then continue in the opposite direction.
  5. Continue for 30 seconds.

Elevated Burpee

elevated burpee

Image by mbg creative

  1. Grab a chair or elevated surface and place it on one end of your mat.
  2. Bend over and place your hands on the surface, then jump your feet back to the other end of your mat.
  3. Reverse the movement, coming back to a standing position.
  4. Continue for 30 seconds.

Alternating Knee Hugs

knee hugs

Image by mbg creative

  1. Lie down on your back, with legs extended.
  2. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the ground. Hover your legs off the ground.
  3. Bend one knee and bring it to your chest. Then reverse the movement and repeat on the opposite side.
  4. Continue for 30 seconds.

Forearm Plank on Knees

forearm plank on knees

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start by kneeling on your mat.
  2. Walk your hands forward, until your body is fully extended, and place your forearms on the ground. Stack shoulders over elbows. Engage your core.
  3. Hold here for 30 seconds.

Air Jack

air jack

Image by mbg creative

  1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, with arms at your sides.
  2. Raise your arms out to the sides and over your head. At the same time, jump upward, so your entire body is in the air.
  3. Quickly reverse the movement and return to start.
  4. Continue for 30 seconds. Then repeat the entire 5-exercise circuit once more.
  5. Note: For a modification, try a jumping jack.

