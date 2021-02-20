mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
How To Do Inchworm Exercise: Tips, Modifications & Benefits

How To Do Inchworm Exercise: Tips, Modifications & Benefits

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
inchworm

Image by Danielle Gray

February 20, 2021 — 10:11 AM

When it comes to working out, it's always a good idea to have an arsenal of full-body moves at your disposal. One great option is the inchworm, which is sure to work your legs, arms, core, and back. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by certified personal trainer Danielle Gray.

How to do inchworm:

inchworm exercise

Image by Danielle Gray

  1. Start standing with your feet together.
  2. Forward fold with straight legs, and place your hands on the floor.
  3. Walk your hands out until you are in a plank position with shoulders over your wrists.
  4. Bend your elbows and bring your chin and chest to the floor. Your elbows should form a 45-degree angle with your shoulder joints.
  5. Press back up to your plank.
  6. Walk your hands back in toward your feet, keeping your legs as straight as possible.
  7. Roll back up to a standing position, with control. 
Advertisement

Tips & modifications:

  • Grab the floor with your fingers as you walk out, pushing the floor away from you with straight arms.
  • Hug your elbows in toward the body, as you lower your upper body toward the floor.
  • To modify and make it easier, bend your knees on the way down and up. You can also eliminate the pushup.

What are the benefits?

Along with being a fantastic full-body move, inchworms help improve mobility and stability overall, Gray tells mbg. Plus, it takes a lot of control to walk in and out with your hands, and complete a pushup, which will help build a stable and solid core. And having a strong center translates into better posture and proper form in other exercises.

Since you're working your full body, you could do as many sets as you like to get a quick workout in, or you can incorporate inchworm into your routine among other exercises. And of course, there's no equipment required, which is always a plus.

The bottom line is, the next time you want to get your blood pumping and work your whole body, inchworm is a great option to try.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Routines

7 Exercises That Will Fire Up Your Entire Body — Without Any Equipment

Kristine Thomason
7 Exercises That Will Fire Up Your Entire Body — Without Any Equipment
Routines

Open Your Heart (& Strengthen Your Spine) With This Juicy Backbend

Sarah Regan
Open Your Heart (& Strengthen Your Spine) With This Juicy Backbend
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

I'm A Forest-Bathing Researcher & Here's How To Boost The Health Benefits Of Your Next Walk

Yoshifumi Miyazaki, PhD
I'm A Forest-Bathing Researcher & Here's How To Boost The Health Benefits Of Your Next Walk
Mental Health

3 Neuroscientist-Backed Tips For Becoming A Genuinely Happier Person

Jason Wachob
3 Neuroscientist-Backed Tips For Becoming A Genuinely Happier Person
Integrative Health

How Wakeup Time & Depression Are Connected, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
How Wakeup Time & Depression Are Connected, According To New Research
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Here's How Your Thoughts Affect Others, From A Neuroscientist

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
Here's How Your Thoughts Affect Others, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day

Emma Loewe
Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day
Beauty

7 Black Hairstylists To Have On Your Radar + Their Go-To Tips

Jamie Schneider
7 Black Hairstylists To Have On Your Radar + Their Go-To Tips
Beauty

The Sneaky Reason Your Toothpaste May Give You Bad Breath + 10 New Options

Jamie Schneider
The Sneaky Reason Your Toothpaste May Give You Bad Breath + 10 New Options
Integrative Health

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack
Home

The Case For A Faux Commute: How To Separate Your Work & Home Life While WFH

Emma Loewe
The Case For A Faux Commute: How To Separate Your Work & Home Life While WFH
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/inchworm-exercise

Your article and new folder have been saved!