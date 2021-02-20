Along with being a fantastic full-body move, inchworms help improve mobility and stability overall, Gray tells mbg. Plus, it takes a lot of control to walk in and out with your hands, and complete a pushup, which will help build a stable and solid core. And having a strong center translates into better posture and proper form in other exercises.

Since you're working your full body, you could do as many sets as you like to get a quick workout in, or you can incorporate inchworm into your routine among other exercises. And of course, there's no equipment required, which is always a plus.

The bottom line is, the next time you want to get your blood pumping and work your whole body, inchworm is a great option to try.