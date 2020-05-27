Whether you love them or you hate them, you cannot deny that push-ups are an effective upper-body and core exercise. You probably know that you can modify push-ups to make them a bit easier (think: knees on the ground or hands on an elevated surface). Or you can make them even more challenging by elevating your feet, for example. But were you aware you can do different types of push-ups to target specific areas of your body? A few minor changes can totally shift which muscles are emphasized during the move.

Ready to put your strength to the test? Give these push-up variations a try during your next workout.