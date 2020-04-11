It seems that at-home workouts are the new normal for the time being. But when it comes to targeting all the muscles in your back without your usual gym equipment—it can be a bit daunting. However, it's totally possible to exercise at home and stay on track with your back-strengthening goals, and that includes your upper and lower back muscles (yes, really!).

Below is a fun, challenging bodyweight back workout you can do at home with nothing but a sturdy table or desk, and some music to get you pumped up. For a complete routine, complete the indicated number of sets and reps for each move, before continuing on to the next.