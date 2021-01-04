Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Our trainer spotlight: Helen Phelan.

Body language is universal. When you slouch and make yourself small, you project a less than confident vibe. With all the time we spend on screens, our bodies assume this position all too often, which can also feel pretty awful on the back over time.

That's why I've put together this quick routine will help you open up the chest, strengthen your back, support your core, and feel empowered to take up space energetically.

Your 4-week challenge: This is the fourth installment of my workout routines that targets various parts of your body, all with some core work. Now, I encourage you to make core work a regular part of your weekly routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily. I can't wait to hear how you do!