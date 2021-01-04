mbg Moves with Helen Phelan: Proud Posture Routine
Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Our trainer spotlight: Helen Phelan.
Body language is universal. When you slouch and make yourself small, you project a less than confident vibe. With all the time we spend on screens, our bodies assume this position all too often, which can also feel pretty awful on the back over time.
That's why I've put together this quick routine will help you open up the chest, strengthen your back, support your core, and feel empowered to take up space energetically.
Your 4-week challenge: This is the fourth installment of my workout routines that targets various parts of your body, all with some core work. Now, I encourage you to make core work a regular part of your weekly routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily. I can't wait to hear how you do!
Summary
Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, as instructed, without rest. Complete 8 to 10 breaths for each movement. Once you've completed all exercises on one leg, repeat on the other side.
Prone Swan Lift
- Start by lying down on your stomach. Glue your feet together, or spread them apart if you have any back pain. Open your arms into a cactus position.
- Exhale, drop your belly button away from the floor, and press pubic bone into the ground. Lift your head, chest, and arms upward. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
- Inhale as you lower your body down to the ground.
Swan With Shoulder Squeeze
- Start by lying down on your stomach. Glue your feet together, or spread them apart if you have any back pain. Open your arms into a cactus position. Lift your head, chest, and arms upward. This is your starting position.
- Exhale as you bring your elbows towards your ribs, squeezing your shoulder blades together.
- Inhale as your reach your arms out in front of you.
Half Pushup Hover
- Get into a plank position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Engage your core.
- Bend your elbows and slowly lower down until your body is halfway towards the floor.
- Hold for a few breaths, then lower to the ground.
Swan To Pushup
- Start by lying down on your stomach. Glue your feet together, or spread them apart if you have any back pain. Open your arms into a cactus position.
- Exhale, drop your belly button away from the floor, press pubic bone into the ground. Lift your head, chest, and arms upward. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Inhale as you lower your body down to the ground.
- From the ground, press your body up into a plank position as you exhale. You can keep your knees on the ground, or rise all the way up onto your toes. Inhale as you lower back down.
