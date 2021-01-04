mindbodygreen

Routines
mbg Moves with Helen Phelan: Proud Posture Routine

mbg Moves with Helen Phelan: Proud Posture Routine

Helen Phelan
Helen Phelan
Certified Pilates Instructor
Certified Pilates Instructor
Helen Phelan is body neutral pilates instructor, intuitive eating coach, reiki practitioner, prenatal/postpartum corrective exercise specialist.
Helen Phelan

Image by mbg Creative

January 4, 2021 — 10:31 AM

Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Our trainer spotlight: Helen Phelan

Body language is universal. When you slouch and make yourself small, you project a less than confident vibe. With all the time we spend on screens, our bodies assume this position all too often, which can also feel pretty awful on the back over time.

That's why I've put together this quick routine will help you open up the chest, strengthen your back, support your core, and feel empowered to take up space energetically. 

Your 4-week challenge: This is the fourth installment of my workout routines that targets various parts of your body, all with some core work. Now, I encourage you to make core work a regular part of your weekly routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily. I can't wait to hear how you do!

Summary

Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, as instructed, without rest. Complete 8 to 10 breaths for each movement. Once you've completed all exercises on one leg, repeat on the other side.

Prone Swan Lift

Helen Phelan - Prone Swan Lift

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start by lying down on your stomach. Glue your feet together, or spread them apart if you have any back pain. Open your arms into a cactus position.
  2. Exhale, drop your belly button away from the floor, and press pubic bone into the ground. Lift your head, chest, and arms upward. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  3. Inhale as you lower your body down to the ground.

Swan With Shoulder Squeeze

Helen Phelan - Swan With Shoulder Squeeze

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start by lying down on your stomach. Glue your feet together, or spread them apart if you have any back pain. Open your arms into a cactus position. Lift your head, chest, and arms upward. This is your starting position.
  2. Exhale as you bring your elbows towards your ribs, squeezing your shoulder blades together.
  3. Inhale as your reach your arms out in front of you.

Half Pushup Hover

Helen Phelan - Half Pushup Hover

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Get into a plank position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Engage your core.
  2. Bend your elbows and slowly lower down until your body is halfway towards the floor.
  3. Hold for a few breaths, then lower to the ground.

Swan To Pushup

Helen Phelan - Swan To Pushup

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start by lying down on your stomach. Glue your feet together, or spread them apart if you have any back pain. Open your arms into a cactus position.
  2. Exhale, drop your belly button away from the floor, press pubic bone into the ground. Lift your head, chest, and arms upward. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Inhale as you lower your body down to the ground.
  3. From the ground, press your body up into a plank position as you exhale. You can keep your knees on the ground, or rise all the way up onto your toes. Inhale as you lower back down.

More Movement

