15 Bodyweight Glutes Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Your glutes are a pretty powerful muscle group. In fact, they include the largest muscle in your body (the gluteus maximus), along with the smaller gluteus minimus and medius. Your glutes also make up an important facet of your core—essential to helping you move seamlessly through everyday life. So yeah, they're pretty incredible.

To help strengthen this vital body zone, we've rounded up some of our favorite bodyweight glutes exercises to try at home. Work through a few of your favorites for a glute-centric routine, mix them into your leg workout, or try one out when you want to light up this magical muscle group.